How to Watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx Tonight

This matchup isn’t just another regular- season game it’s a marquee battle between two of the league’s top scorers.
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts to guard Dana Evans (11) during a timeout in the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Dream at Michelob Ultra Arena. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images


MINNEAPOLIS — The Las Vegas Aces are on the road tonight, looking to make a statement against the red-hot Minnesota Lynx in one of the most anticipated matchups of the WNBA season. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT at the Target Center, and fans won’t want to miss a second of the action.

You can catch the game nationally on ION, with local broadcasts available on FanDuel Sports Network – North in Minnesota and Vegas 34 in Las Vegas. For those streaming, the matchup will be available live on WNBA League Pass, as well as popular platforms like FuboTV, Amazon Prime Video (with the League Pass add-on), SlingTV, and YouTube TV.

The Aces (12-12) are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Indiana, while the Lynx (21-4) are flying high with the league’s best record and a stifling defense. But the real spotlight tonight is on the superstar showdown between A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier, the WNBA’s top two scorers battling for Western Conference dominance and possibly the MVP edge.

If you're a hoops fan, make sure you're locked in this one has Game of the Week written all over it.

