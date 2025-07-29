Las Vegas Aces On SI

How to Watch Tonight’s Aces vs. Sparks Showdown Live

Fans won’t want to miss tonight’s primetime WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena.
Jun 11, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Jun 11, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena.

LOS ANGELES — There are multiple ways to catch the action: the game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, Vegas 34, and SportsNet LA. Viewers can also stream the game on FuboTV, which offers live WNBA coverage all season long.

The matchup features some of the league’s top scorers, including Aces star A’ja Wilson (21.6 PPG) and Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (20.1 PPG). Both teams are battling for position as playoff races heat up.

Can’t make it to the arena? Head to Vivid Seats to grab last-minute tickets, or stay locked in from home with one of the broadcast or streaming options listed above. Whether you’re team Vegas or LA, tonight’s clash is a must watch.

