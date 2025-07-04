Aces Get Blown Out By Fever And Make Roster Move

The Las Vegas Aces lost to the Indiana Fever Thursday night. It was a game they were never in. The final score was 81-54 and it was not even that close. Indiana also played the game without Caitlin Clark and her trademark logo 3-point shot.

Clark missed the game with a left groin injury which has kept her out of the last several contests.

The Aces (8-9) trailed by 22 points at halftime and could never crawl back into it. They were outscored in the second quarter 25-10 which helped provide the margin of deficit.

A'ja Wilson scored 29 points to lead the Aces. She was the only Aces player to score in double digits.

Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston topped Indiana’s scoring with 25 and 20 points respectively.

The Fever scored the game’s first six points in an 11-5 opening run. Indiana took a double-digit lead, 17-7, at 3:17 and was up 19-8 at 2:03. Wilson outscored Indiana 6-2 to close the quarter.

Indiana held the Aces to 28.6 percent shooting from the field, while netting 52.9 percent of their attempts. Indiana hit 8-of-10 in the paint and held Las Vegas to 2-of-7 in outscoring the Aces 16-4 inside the key.

The game was ultimately decided in the second quarter.

After a Las Vegas 3-point field goal, Indiana countered with eight straight in a 14-3 run as its lead expanded to 35-20 with 4:35 to play in the half.

Las Vegas’ shooting woes continued in the second quarter as the team made just 23.5 percent (4-7 FGs) from the field, while Indiana drained 81.8 percent (9-11 FGs) of their attempts.

The Fever made all 6 of their tries from the paint, and the Aces hit only 3 of their 13. Wilson scored 7 of the Aces 10 points and both Boston and Aari McDonald chipped in six apiece as six members of their team put points on the board.

The Aces made a roster move following the game as they waived 6-3 forward Joyner Holmes. Signed on June 11, Holmes played in six games and averaged 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds as the Aces posted a 2-4 slate.