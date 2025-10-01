Las Vegas Aces Defeat Indiana Fever in Game 5, Clinch 3rd WNBA Finals in Four Years

What a season that the Las Vegas Aces are having. The Indiana Fever brought a war to them, but the Aces went on to win Game 5 in overtime, 107-98, advancing themselves to their first 3rd WNBA Finals appearance in four years. This team has been a whole new look over the past two months. Becky Hammon has the keys to success and they opened this door. This is how the series went down.

Aces Win Series 3-2 over Underdog Indiana Fever

The Fever have been ultra impressive in their run without Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. They rallied to the 6th seed and then went on to upset the Atlanta Dream in the first round. The Fever had 7/1 odds to win this series and they were one overtime period from doing so. However, the Aces reigned supreme on the heels of their elite scorers.

In Game 5, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young teamed up just as they have done all season long. Wilson had 35 Points alongside Young's 32 Points. When they both score in elite levels, the Aces have not lost often this year. Once again, that remained to be a vital key to victory, securing the 3-2 series win.

In the five game series, Wilson averaged 24.0 Points per Game and 9.4 Rebounds per Game. Not far behind was Jackie Young who came up in a big way all series long. She averaged 21.4 Points per Game. Chelsea Gray rounded out this awesome trio with 12.6 Points per Game and 7 Assists per Game.

Aces Miraculous Run

The run the Aces made to get to this point will be talked about for quite some time. Less than two months ago, the Aces had fallen to 14-14 after a 53-Point loss to the Minnesota Lynx. At that point in time, Becky Hammon had been voicing criticism towards her players and the team had looked to just make a playoff bid.

That loss was the tipping point because after that day, the Aces won every single game for the rest of the season. Their only three losses since then have been one game to the Storm in the first round, and the two losses in this Semifinals series win over the Fever.

WNBA Finals Preview

The Aces will now face-off against the Phoenix Mercury for the WNBA title in a Best-of-7. This comes as a pretty huge surprise as the Lynx rattled off one of the better seasons in history with a record of 34-10. However, you must show up come playoff time and the Lynx failed to do so. The Mercury locked the series down in four games.

Stay tuned for a more in-depth Finals preview, but the Aces will kickoff their finals at Home on Friday versus the Mercury. This series projects to be very close as we view the early series odds. The Aces right now are around -125 favorites, depending on your book. The Aces will be lead by A'ja Wilson who is -130 to win Finals MVP. The Mercury will oppose with Alyssa Thomas at +160 odds to win Finals MVP.

