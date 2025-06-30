Las Vegas Aces Make Player Moves On Day Off

It was a busy off day for Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon and the front office.

First, the Aces acquired NaLyssa Smith, a 6-4 forward, from the Dallas Wings. In return, the Aces gave Dallas their first-round pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Smith has played four years in the WNBA and averaged 12 points and 7.5 rebounds, while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

Smith was an All-Rookie selection when she came into the league in 2022. She spent the last two seasons playing overseas in Turkey and China. She was also part of Baylor's 2019 NCAA championship team.

In corresponding moves, the Aces waived rookie Liz Kitley and veteran Tiffany Mitchell.

Kitley started one game this season. She averaged 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over 12 games. Mitchell played in 16 games, primarily off the bench and averaged 3.7 points. She also made two starts.

This story will be updated as more information comes to surface.