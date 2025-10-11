The Las Vegas Aces Win the 2025 WNBA Championship in a Clean Sweep over the Mercury

The Las Vegas Aces are WNBA Champions! The road has been something out of a Disney movie. It is truly amazing what this team has managed to overcome to become the champions. They went from a .500 team, hanging in the balance, to become the world champions. The game is not over until it's over and the Aces proved that from August on forward. From A'ja Wilson to Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Jewell Loyd, the team bathes in success.

THE MOMENT LAS VEGAS BECAME WNBA CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN 🏆



That's three titles in four years for A'ja Wilson and the Aces 👏 pic.twitter.com/8Pe1flvJk2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2025

Game 4 Recap

The Aces rang in the 97-86 victory with waves of happiness. The game came in common fashion where Wilson led the way with 31 Points on top of 9 Rebounds. In support, Young had 18 Points and 7 Rebounds. Gray had 18 Points, 4 Rebounds, and 4 Assists. Loyd has come on as the certified fourth player in this dominant top-end. She had 12 Points in the championship victory.

On the Mercury side, Alyssa Thomas did play a great game with a triple-double on 17 Points, 12 Rebounds, and 10 Assists. Kahleah Copper also broke out in a massive effort for 30 Points of her own. The Mercury did not go down without a fight, but they were ultimately knocked out.

WNBA Champions: Las Vegas Aces

This team has been something out of a fairytale. As we are repeated on saying, the Aces were 14-14 on August 2nd following a record 53-Point defeat to the Minnesota Lynx. This was a test and the Aces went on the "ace" it going forward. From that point on, the Aces did not lose another single game until the season came to an end.

From then, the Aces clutched up in Game 3 to beat the Storm on the heels ofJackie Young. They then went on the face the Fever without Caitlin Clark and despite being tested, they passed once again in Game 5. This came on the heels of a 35-Point effort by Wilson.

The Aces ultimately entered the WNBA Finals are slight favorites. The Mercury should have been no easy task, but they were made one of ease. The Aces, in mindblowing fashion, swept the Mercury for another WNBA title.

A'ja Wilson Wins Another MVP Award

Wilson is now entering G.O.A.T. conversation. This season alone, she has won WNBA MVP, Finals MVP, DPOY, All-Defensive First Team, All-Star Honors, WNBA Peak Performer, Scoring Champion, and Blocks Leader. This is truly one of a kind. If you are not stunned, then I am sorry for you.

A'JA WILSON. FIRST TO EVER DO IT 🐐



What a season. What a resume. One of one.



🏆 3x champion

🏆 2x FMVP

🏆 4x MVP

🏆 3x DPOY

🏆 7x All-Star

🏆 ROY pic.twitter.com/L3xXJzfqcF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2025

The 2025 Las Vegas Aces: A Legacy

The Las Vegas Aces made Becky Hammon their new head coach just 4 seasons ago.



Tonight, they just won their THIRD championship in those four seasons.



Give Becky her respect. pic.twitter.com/tIXqZgxsFu — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 11, 2025

Becky Hammon has showed what it takes to win the WNBA title. Similar to the NBA of the 2010's, they required a big three and a supporting bench. Wilson-Young-Gray has been tremendous down the stretch. Without either of them, they may not be here. As far as the bench, the Aces had elite efforts from Loyd, Dana Evans, NaLyssa Smith, and all others.

Hammon had been very critical of this team mid-season and they responded. It is all about motivation and execution. The Aces did this better than anyone else. May they bathe in success.

