Wilson Keeps Shining Bright: Aces Star Making Strong MVP Push

A’ja Wilson isn’t just showing flashes of brilliance this season she’s dragging the Las Vegas Aces back into contention and powering her way toward what could be a historic fourth WNBA MVP award.
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates in the second half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates in the second half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.

LAS VEGAS — Despite a sluggish start to the 2025 campaign and missing four games due to injury, Wilson has returned with a vengeance. She lit up the Los Angeles Sparks with a monster performance Tuesday night, dropping 34 points on 16-of-23 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds in an 89-74 win that pushed the Aces above .500 at 14-13.

Wilson’s outing wasn’t an outlier, it was a reminder. With 21 career games of at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, the reigning MVP now holds the most such performances in league history.

And even in a year when Las Vegas has looked more vulnerable than usual, Wilson’s individual numbers remain elite. She’s second in the league in both scoring (22.1 points per game) and rebounding (9.1), while leading the WNBA in blocks (2.4). Add a career-high 3.4 assists and top-six steals production, and the stat sheet tells the story of a player doing it all.

If the Aces make a late-season run, Wilson’s case becomes even stronger. She’s already the heartbeat of the franchise and with each dominant performance, she’s making it clear: the MVP race still runs through Las Vegas.

