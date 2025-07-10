Wilson Out With Wrist Injury as Aces Face Mystics Thursday Night

The Las Vegas Aces (9-10) conclude their five-game road trip with their third game of the season against the Washington Mystics (9-10) at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. PT.

The game will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34.

Las Vegas is 33-29 all-time against Washington and 16-14 as the visiting team. The Aces are at an even 1-1 with the Mystics in 2025, both of which were held in Las Vegas.

2025 WNBA All-Star starter and reigning M’VP A'ja Wilson will miss the game against the Mystics with a wrist injury she sustained Tuesday night. The rest of her teammates will need to make up for her 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 3.3 assists.

The Mystics, who have won three out of their last five contests and six out of their last 10, are led by veteran guard Brittney Sykes and a pair of rookies and 2025 WNBA All-Stars Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.

Sykes is averaging a team-high 17.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals, but has cooled down the past four games after having a stellar month of June, where she averaged 19.5 points on 44.3 percent shooting from the floor with 5.2 assists over 6 games.

Over the last four games, she is averaging eight points on 29.7 percent shooting and is only 55.6 percent from the free-throw line compared to 77.6 percent on the season.

Citron ranks second among rookies in scoring with 14.5 points, second in rebounds behind Iriafen with 5.1 rebounds and fourth in assists.

She is the only rookie this season to record multiple games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Citron has scored in double figures in all but two games in 2025 and started out the first 14 games averaging 14.6 points on 49.3 percent field goal shooting.

The Aces return home for a game against the Golden State Valkyries (10-9), which defeated Indiana 80-61 Wednesday morning. The game will tip at 1 p.m. P.T. on Saturday. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS,