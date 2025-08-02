Las Vegas Aces On SI

Aces Turn Steals Into Support With “Steals for Meals” Initiative

The Las Vegas Aces are dishing out more than assists this season; they're delivering meals to families in need.
Jacobo Garrido|
Jul 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings center Li Yueru (28) is fouled by Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) during the second half at College Park Center.
Jul 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings center Li Yueru (28) is fouled by Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) during the second half at College Park Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Aces are dishing out more than assists this season; they're delivering meals to families in need.

LAS VEGAS — Thanks to the “Steals for Meals” program presented by BetMGM, every steal the Aces make during a regular season home game translates into a $50 donation to The Just One Project, a local nonprofit supporting Southern Nevada families.

So far this season, the Aces have tallied 69 steals at home including 17 in July  resulting in $4,300 donated to date.

The Just One Project will use the funds to provide fresh groceries and supportive services like housing assistance, workforce development, and youth programs to food-insecure families across Las Vegas. What started as a grassroots grocery delivery effort has grown into a comprehensive community resource hub helping families build brighter futures.

With each swipe on the court, the Aces are proving that defense really does win for the game, and for the community.

More Las Vegas Aces News

Published | Modified
Jacobo Garrido
JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

Home/Off Court