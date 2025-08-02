Aces Turn Steals Into Support With “Steals for Meals” Initiative

The Las Vegas Aces are dishing out more than assists this season; they're delivering meals to families in need.

LAS VEGAS — Thanks to the “Steals for Meals” program presented by BetMGM, every steal the Aces make during a regular season home game translates into a $50 donation to The Just One Project, a local nonprofit supporting Southern Nevada families.

So far this season, the Aces have tallied 69 steals at home including 17 in July resulting in $4,300 donated to date.

The Just One Project will use the funds to provide fresh groceries and supportive services like housing assistance, workforce development, and youth programs to food-insecure families across Las Vegas. What started as a grassroots grocery delivery effort has grown into a comprehensive community resource hub helping families build brighter futures.

With each swipe on the court, the Aces are proving that defense really does win for the game, and for the community.

