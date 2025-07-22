Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Gives Birth to Second Child And Still Plans to Play This Season

Las Vegas Aces forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus just welcomed her second child but don’t count her out of the 2025 WNBA season.
The 11-year vet and 2023 All-Star gave birth to her son, Yoshua, on July 1 and announced the news on Instagram July 15. Despite missing the regular season, Parker-Tyus says she’s eyeing a return in time for the playoffs, which begin September 14.
Parker-Tyus, 32, is no stranger to balancing motherhood and basketball. She had her first child, daughter Naomi, while playing for the Atlanta Dream. Now with the Aces, she’s staying locked in: “There’s no pressure from the team, but I hold myself accountable,” she said. “I want to win for Becky [Hammon] and play alongside A’ja [Wilson].”
She’s also using her platform to advocate for mothers in the league calling for better per diems, more family-friendly housing options, and proper nursing spaces at arenas. “I’ve had to nurse in conference rooms on the road,” she shared. “Little things like this go a long way.”
Motherhood might be her superpower. “You get better after the second one,” a teammate told her. Parker-Tyus agrees and plans to prove it come playoff time.