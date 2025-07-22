Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Gives Birth to Second Child And Still Plans to Play This Season

Las Vegas Aces forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus just welcomed her second child but don’t count her out of the 2025 WNBA season.

The 11-year vet and 2023 All-Star gave birth to her son, Yoshua, on July 1 and announced the news on Instagram July 15. Despite missing the regular season, Parker-Tyus says she’s eyeing a return in time for the playoffs, which begin September 14.

Parker-Tyus , 32, is no stranger to balancing motherhood and basketball. She had her first child, daughter Naomi, while playing for the Atlanta Dream. Now with the Aces, she’s staying locked in: “There’s no pressure from the team, but I hold myself accountable,” she said. “I want to win for Becky [Hammon] and play alongside A’ja [Wilson].”

She’s also using her platform to advocate for mothers in the league calling for better per diems, more family-friendly housing options, and proper nursing spaces at arenas. “I’ve had to nurse in conference rooms on the road,” she shared. “Little things like this go a long way.”

Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (32) passes the ball against Indiana Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) on Thursday, June 13, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 91-84. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Motherhood might be her superpower. “You get better after the second one,” a teammate told her. Parker-Tyus agrees and plans to prove it come playoff time.

More Las Vegas Aces News