A'ja Wilson Passes Brittney Griner, Candace Parker for WNBA History

A'JA. MASTERCLASS. 🙌



Wilson (32 PTS, 12 REB, 5 BLK) leads Las Vegas to its 8th win in a row!



She passes Brittney Griner and Candace Parker for the most career games (3) with 30+ PTS, 10+ REB and 5+ BLK in WNBA history ‼️