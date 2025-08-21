A'ja Wilson Passes Brittney Griner, Candace Parker for WNBA History
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Dream visited the Las Vegas Aces for a huge matchup between two of the WNBA's top teams, and it was just as exciting as many expected.
To extend their impressive winning streak to eight games, the Aces narrowly escaped the Dream, winning 74-72 to improve to 22-14 on the season. The Aces were led by three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who dropped 32 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 blocks on 12-24 shooting from the field, 2-4 from beyond the arc, and 6-6 from the free-throw line.
A'ja Wilson makes history
With her impressive performance on Tuesday night, Wilson broke the WNBA record for most games with 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ blocks.
Via NBA: "A'JA. MASTERCLASS. 🙌
Wilson (32 PTS, 12 REB, 5 BLK) leads Las Vegas to its 8th win in a row!
She passes Brittney Griner and Candace Parker for the most career games (3) with 30+ PTS, 10+ REB and 5+ BLK in WNBA history ‼️"
Wilson passed Brittney Griner to reach this historic mark, was on the other side of the court to witness it. While Griner is past her MVP-caliber prime, she still put together a solid performance against Wilson and the Aces. Of course, she did not have a historic night, but she dropped 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on 7-10 shooting from the field off the bench.
Wilson also passed Candace Parker, who is one of the best WNBA players of all time. Wilson is tracking to make a name for herself among the all-time greats, and passing two stars like Griner and Parker is an incredible feat.
Brittney Griner's dominance
It is no surprise that Wilson has dominated enough to pass Griner and Parker on this historic list, but many people are quick to forget how dominant Griner truly was. She may not be putting together performances like this anymore, but the nine-time All-Star has dominated much of her career.
Griner led the WNBA in blocks eight times throughout her 12-year career, winning two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and averaging 20+ points per game on four occasions. Griner is one of the premier two-way talents in league history.