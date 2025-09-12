Allisha Gray Reacts to Naz Hillmon Winning WNBA Award
The Atlanta Dream capped off an impressive 2025 season on Wednesday with a win over the Connecticut Sun, reaching a new franchise record of 30 wins, shattering their previous best of 23.
The Dream have cemented themselves as legitimate title contenders, even under first-year head coach Karl Smesko, largely in part to their star power and incredible depth. Of course, the Dream are led by a star trio of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Brionna Jones, but their depth is just as impressive.
Naz Hillmon, a fourth-year forward, has been one of the most surprising players in the WNBA this season and has been rightfully honored for her impressive play.
Hillmon brings home award
This season, Hillmon averaged 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game with 46.3/32.1/83.1 shooting splits. Hillmon has been the ultimate glue player for Atlanta as a do-it-all forward and is undoubtedly one of their most important players heading into the playoffs.
The Associated Press released their WNBA awards for the 2025 season, and awarded Hillmon with the Sixth Player of the Year award.
Via Atlanta Dream: "WELL DESERVED!
@nazhillmon is the first player in franchise history to win Associated Press 6th Player Of The Year!!
#DoItForTheDream"
While this is not the official award, it is still a huge honor for Hillmon to be recognized as the best sixth player in the WNBA. However, Hillmon has started the last 17 games for Atlanta, which likely cuts it close to her being eligible for the award, but it is still well-deserved.
Gray shows love for Hillmon
Allisha Gray took to her Instagram story to react to Hillmon winning the AP award.
"WELL DESERVED!! My GIRL WAS A HOOPER/SHOOTAH @nazhillmon," Gray posted.
Of course, Allisha Gray received an honor of her own, being named to the Associated Press First Team All-WNBA.
"Forward Naz Hillmon was named the 2025 AP Sixth Player of the Year, marking the first time in franchise history a Dream player has won the honor, while guard Allisha Gray earned a spot on the prestigious AP First Team, becoming just the second player in team history to receive the accolade," the Atlanta Dream announced in a press release on Friday.
Gray averaged 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season, and was rightfully recognized as one of the WNBA's top players by the Associated Press, and will likely receive the same honor from WNBA award voters.