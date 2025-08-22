Atlanta Dream Achieve Rare WNBA Feat in Win vs Lynx
On Thursday night, the Atlanta Dream took down the Minnesota Lynx in a statement home win, improving their 2025 record to 23-13 as they take sole possession of second place in the WNBA.
With the playoffs just weeks away, Thursday's win was huge for the Dream, but there is another reason for Atlanta to have some confidence.
In Thursday's win, the Dream were led by Allisha Gray, who stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks on 10-21 shooting from the field, 3-8 from beyond the arc, and 4-5 from the free-throw line.
Dream are in a league of their own
The Dream should have plenty of confidence in Allisha Gray, who put together another MVP-caliber performance to take down the top-place Lynx, but there is another factor of Thursday's win that is largely going unnoticed.
With Thursday's win over the Lynx, the Dream became the only team in the WNBA this season to beat Minnesota multiple times.
The Lynx have been heads and shoulders above the rest of the WNBA this season, hoisting a 28-7 record and sitting 5.5 games ahead of the second-place Dream, but Atlanta just accomplished something that no other team in the league has been able to.
Of course, there is the factor in play that MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier was sidelined for Thursday's game, but the Dream made the most of the circumstances, which many other teams have not done properly.
What this means for the Dream
Not only does this give the Dream a boost of confidence and hopefully some momentum as they head into the final stretch of the regular season, but it gives them hope for a potential playoff matchup.
As it stands, the Lynx and Dream would be the top two seeds in the playoffs, meaning that this is a potential WNBA Finals matchup. If the Dream is the only WNBA team that has beaten the Lynx twice, then it should give Minnesota a reason to fear them and give Atlanta a reason to be confident.
The Dream are just one win away from breaking the franchise record for most wins in a season, as this 2025 squad is undoubtedly set up for success.