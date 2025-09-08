Atlanta Dream Announce Allisha Gray's Injury Status vs Sun
The Atlanta Dream have been one of the WNBA's most surprising teams throughout the 2025 season under first-year head coach Karl Smesko. With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Dream have a franchise-best 28-14 record, clinching a spot in the playoffs and securing their first winning season since 2018.
Of course the Dream are loaded with talent, headlined by WNBA MVP candidate Allisha Gray.
This season, Gray has averaged 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 44.6/37.8/80.0 shooting splits. Gray's two-way value on the Dream is incredible, and the franchise has done a great job of surrounding her with more talent. However, as the playoffs quickly approach, Gray is simply trying to stay healthy.
Allisha Gray's injury concern
Gray missed Atlanta's last two games against the LA Sparks with a left knee injury, but luckily, the Dream were able to pull out two wins without her. In her absence, Rhyne Howard erupted for 37 points in their last win, tying the WNBA record with nine made three-pointers. This shows that the Dream are still a very capable team without Gray on the floor, but they certainly want her back out there.
The Dream are gearing up to close out their regular season with a home-and-away series against the Connecticut Sun on Monday. However, once again, they have listed Gray on the injury report.
The Dream have listed Gray as questionable for Monday's game due to her ongoing knee injury.
Jordin Canada is also listed as probable on the report with a leg injury. She recently returned from an eight-game absence, so she will likely suit up for her fourth consecutive game now that she is getting back near 100 percent.
Gray's historic season
Gray, 30, spent the first six seasons of her career with the Dallas Wings, where she was a good player, but was still not elite. Then, Gray got traded to the Dream in 2023, where she immediately became an All-Star and has been every year since.
Throughout the 2025 season, Gray has been incredible, but she has also made history. After being named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for August, Gray became the first guard in WNBA history to win that award three times in a single season.
This season, the Dream finally have a chance to compete for something meaningful, and backed by a star-studded core of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Brionna Jones, Atlanta is certainly building something special heading into the postseason.