Atlanta Dream Coach Karl Smesko Makes WNBA History After Win Over Sun

Karl Smesko's Atlanta Dream have enjoyed historic success in 2025.

Aug 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko talks with the team during a timeout in the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.
Aug 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko talks with the team during a timeout in the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.

There have been many factors to the Atlanta Dream's breakout success in 2025.

All-Stars forward Brionna Jones, guard Allisha Gray and guard Rhyne Howard have been the biggest contributors on the court for Atlanta, but another crucial component to the Dream's success has been their head coach Karl Smesko, who took the helm as a WNBA head coach for the first time this season after an extensive career of college hoops coaching experience.

The leadership of Smesko has led the Dream to monumental success in 2025 and the team's win over the Connecticut Sun on Monday meant an impressive milestone for the first-year skipper.

With the Dream's 29th win of the season Smesko set a WNBA record for the most-ever wins by a head coach in their first season, overtaking the previous record of 28 set by Michael Cooper with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2000.

When asked about his accomplishment after the game, Smesko remained humble, and in true coach fashion, chose to focus on the games that were ahead of him and his team, rather than the wins that were already behind them.

Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena
Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena.

"It's nice that we're winning and that we're in a good position for the playoffs," Smesko said (via Dream). "Those types of things [record] don't have a lot of meaning for me. The meaningful part is coming up: Are we going to be the best prepared for the playoffs? Everybody did a lot of work so far this year to get us where we are. We want to make sure that we have the right finish to a great season."

Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko
Jun 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Smesko's NCAA Experience Brought Him to this Milestone

2025 is not only the first season that Smesko has been the head coach of a WNBA team, it's his first season coaching WNBA basketball in general.

Smesko has 27 years of coaching experience in college basketball, most notably with Florida Gulf Coast University, where he coached from 2002-24. Smesko built the FGCU women's basketball program from the ground up as the first women's basketball coach in program history and led the program to seven NCAA Division 1 Tournament appearances, most recently in 2022.

Karl Smesko.
Karl Smesko, head coach of the Florida Gulf Coast University women's basketball team, coaches.

FGCU's program under Smesko shares prestigious territory in the NCAA record books. They are one of two teams, the other being UConn, to win 25 or more games in each of the last 14 seasons. Smesko's experience putting together a new program and leading them to such heights has certainly prepared him for leading the Dream.

Smesko's Case for Coach of the Year

Cooper was named Coach of the Year in 2000 after leading the Sparks to 28 wins and with Smesko surpassing his record, there is a clear path for the Atlanta coach to follow in those footsteps as well. The X post that announced Smesko's record was hashtagged #COY, suggesting this honor, and Smesko's players also believe their coach has a strong chance for the award.

Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao, guard Rhyne Howard, forward Naz Hillmon and guard Allisha Gray.
Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao (2) and guard Rhyne Howard (10) and forward Naz Hillmon (00) and guard Allisha Gray (15) walks off the court against the Dallas Wings in the second quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.

"He's been able to adapt. He's been able to relate. So, I think it's just the makings of what I feel like is definitely a Coach of the Year candidate," Atlanta forward Naz Hollmon said of her coach. "Every game he's always trying to figure out how he can be better and how we can be better... Coach is also thinking about ways he can improve game to game, and he absolutely does that."

Smesko's record and the Dream's success speak for themselves, but it's safe to say that winning awards is far from the first thing on Smesko's mind. For him, the playoffs come first and when the tournament tips off later this September, Smesko and his team will be locked in to a pursuit of the WNBA crown.

