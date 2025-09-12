Atlanta Dream Draw Indiana Fever for First-Round Playoff Matchup
The Atlanta Dream ended their 2025 campaign on a six-game winning streak, capping off their historic 30-14 season in style. Atlanta's previous record for most wins in a season was just 23, as they have shattered that this year with 30.
Even with their best season in franchise history, the Dream did not have a chance at the first-overall seed, as the Minnesota Lynx ran away with it this season. They did, however, compete hard for the second seed, going toe to toe with the Las Vegas Aces, who just happened to end their 2025 regular season on a 16-game winning streak to secure second place heading into the playoffs.
Dream get their playoff opponent
With an Aces win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night, the 2025 WNBA playoff bracket is officially set. The first-round matchups will go as follows:
#1 Minnesota Lynx vs. #8 Golden State Valkyries
#2 Las Vegas Aces vs. #7 Seattle Storm
#3 Atlanta Dream vs. #6 Indiana Fever
#4 Phoenix Mercury vs. #5 New York Liberty
The Dream have officially drawn the Indiana Fever for their first-round matchup, which is not the easiest opponent. Despite Caitlin Clark playing just 13 of Indiana's 44 games this season, the Fever managed to finish with a 24-20 record, led by MVP candidate Kelsey Mitchell.
Mitchell has averaged 20.2 points and 3.4 assists per game with 45.6/39.4/78.4 shooting splits this season, keeping the Fever afloat as they deal with five different season-ending injuries. The Dream will also have their hands full with key players like Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, Lexie Hull, and more, as well as a tough Fever home crowd.
Dream should move on
The Dream, led by a star duo of Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, should still be able to move on against a competitive Fever team. While Indiana poses a legitimate threat, and is likely not the team Atlanta was hoping to face in the first round, the Dream are certainly still expected to win.
The Dream are one of the deepest teams in the league, with a supporting cast of players like Naz Hillmon, Brionna Jones, Jordin Canada, Brittney Griner, Maya Caldwell, and Te-Hina Paopao. They can certainly use the momentum of a six-game winning streak to propel them to a first-round playoff series win, but the second round would be much tougher against an expected opponent of the Las Vegas Aces.