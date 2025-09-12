Atlanta Dream Draw Indiana Fever for First-Round Playoff Matchup

The @AtlantaDream defeat the @ConnecticutSun 87-62, in their last home game of the season! 🔥



Rhyne Howard: 18 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL

Naz Hillmon: 14 PTS | 5 REB | 4 STL

Allisha Gray: 15 PTS | 6 REB#WelcometotheW



Postseason Push presented by @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/SI1jYnKSEb