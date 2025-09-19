Atlanta Dream Fans Let Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever Hear It After Game 3
The Atlanta Dream had a historic 2025 regular season, winning a franchise-best 30 games behind a star trio of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Bri Jones, as well as first-year head coach and Coach of the Year runner-up Karl Smesko.
However, despite their regular-season success, the Dream met their fate in the first round of the playoffs. The Dream had some confidence going into the postseason, getting matched up against an Indiana Fever squad that was severely short-handed, especially playing without superstar guard Caitlin Clark due to a groin injury.
Dream's Game 3 loss
After convincingly winning Game 1 in Atlanta, the Dream traveled to Indiana for Game 2, where they suffered a crushing 17-point loss, as the Fever forced a Game 3. For the win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday night in Atlanta, the Fever got the best of the Dream again.
In a nail-biting, back-and-forth game on Thursday, the Fever pulled out an 87-85 win, clinching their spot in the semifinals. The Fever were led by Kelsey Mitchell with 24 points, with all five of their starters in double-digit scoring. For the Dream, Allisha Gray had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Jordin Canada had 18 points and ten assists, and Rhyne Howard had 16 points.
This was a tough way to lose for Atlanta, and the home crowd did not seem to happy about it either.
Fever respond to Dream fans' boos
After the game, the Dream fans were not scared to let the Fever players hear it. As the Fever were walking off the court, they were showered with "boos" from the home crowd.
The Fever, including Caitlin Clark, responded to the boos, holding up "W" with their hands as they entered the tunnel.
Via No Cap Space WBB: "Crowd boos the Fever on their way out. They respond appropriately lol."
Clark, especially, has never been afraid to respond to opposing fans, and this scenario was no different. Of course, she did not do it for herself; she was more sticking up for her teammates, who just played a hard-fought game and earned the franchise's first playoff series win since 2015.
The Dream, on the other hand, were just a few points away from capturing their first playoff series win since 2018, but they are making significant strides in the right direction. Still, the fans were likely frustrated that they came that close, but fell just short of a deserving playoff win.