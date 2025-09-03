Atlanta Dream Make Final Allisha Gray Decision for Sparks Game
The Atlanta Dream are coming off back-to-back wins and have won four of their last five games to improve to 26-14 on the season, and currently sit tied for the second-best record in the league alongside the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury.
The Dream are now heading into a huge matchup on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Sparks, and a win would give them sole possession of second place with just a few games left in the season.
However, the Dream are dealing with a key injury as they head into Wednesday's matchup against the Sparks.
Allisha Gray's injury status
After suffering a left knee injury during their last game, Dream star Allisha Gray has been listed as questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup. However, Dream head coach Karl Smesko labeled her as a game-time decision before the team ultimately decided to rule her out entirely.
Gray, 30, has been one of the top players in the WNBA this season, cementing herself in the MVP conversation. This season, Gray is averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, but her best trait has been her availability. The Dream's 26 wins are a new franchise record, and Gray has appeared in every game for the team this season, until Wednesday night.
Unfortunately for the Dream, they will be missing Gray for the first time this season in a pivotal game, but the Sparks are certainly fortunate. The Sparks currently sit in ninth place in the league, sitting on the outside of the playoff picture, but are just one game behind the eighth-place Indiana Fever. The Sparks desperately need a win on Wednesday night to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they will have a fully healthy lineup to do so.
The Sparks have already won two consecutive games, and a win on Wednesday against a Gray-less Dream team would give them some much-needed momentum and keep them near the playoff picture.
Of course, the Dream are setting up to host the Sparks on Wednesday, but the two teams will turn around and have an instant rematch on Friday night, which will be another huge game for both teams.
Luckily, the Dream have already secured their spot in the postseason, so they are likely playing it safe with Gray, but picking up a couple of wins against the Sparks would undoubtedly help them in the race for the two seed.
The Dream and Sparks are set to tip off in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.