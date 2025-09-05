Atlanta Dream Makes Case for Naz Hillmon to Win Major WNBA Awards
A season full of breakout success for the Atlanta Dream can be credited to an incredibly deep roster. The team is stacked with three 2025 All-Stars, some of the best players in the league.
The contributions of these superstars show in both the record book and stat book. The Dream currently holds the third-best record in the WNBA and is top five or better in average points, assists, steals, rebounds, and blocks.
The numbers tell the story of their stars' success, but there is another name that has turned in steady performances night after night in the A: forward Naz Hillmon.
Hillmon is in her fourth season with Atlanta, the team that drafted her, and 2025 has been a breakout year. She's experiencing career-highs in every major stat save for steals per game, and she has come into her own as a reliable role player on a standout team.
So reliable, in fact, that the Dream are fighting hard to have her contend for multiple WNBA awards as the season comes to a close.
In a post on X on Thursday, the Dream laid out Hillmon's performance in the team's 86-75 win over the Los Angeles Sparks the previous night. Something else attached to the post was an endorsement for Hillmon to receive not one, but two awards.
"The resume speaks for itself! Last night, put up 15 pts & 7 rebs [rebounds] — moving the Dream to 5-0 when she scores 15+," the post read. "The case is clear: the leading candidate for #6POTY AND #MIP."
Hillmon's Two-Fold Award Candidacy
Winning two different major awards would certainly be a massive feat, and Hillmon's career year may have the numbers to back it up.
When it comes to Most Improved Player, Hillmon's personal improvements across the board make a strong case.
While playing the most minutes per game in her career, Hillmon has enjoyed a jump in average points, rebounds, blocks, and steals. Her biggest jump has been in PPG, going from a previous career-best of 5.7 all the way to 8.6, nearly a three-point increase and a jump of over 50%. Just behind that improvement is assists, which almost doubled from 1.3 per game in 2024 to 2.4 this season.
Hillmon is facing stiff competition for the MIP award, with players such as Aaliyah Edwards, Gabby Williams, and Rickea Jackson leading the pack in most projections, but Hillmon has good reason to be included in the conversation, at least according to the Dream.
With her case for MIP out of the way, Hillmon's chances at Sixth Woman of the Year also bear examination.
While one piece of a deep Atlanta Roster, Hillmon has carved out a reliable role for herself. She has primarily come off the bench this season but also has a number of starts under her belt, appearing in the starting five in 14 games this season.
While a middle-of-the-pack scorer for Atlanta, the six-foot-two forward is top-four on the team in both average assists and average blocks. She especially stands out when it comes to rebounds. Hillmon is second-best on the team in average boards with 4.6 per game, only behind star forward Brionna Jones in that category.
While being a long shot for MIP, Hillmon is the leading contender for Sixth Woman of the year, leading ESPN’s most recent poll for the award.
There are just a handful of games left in the season and Hillmon and the Dream likely have the playoffs, rather than awards, on their mind. Still, when award season rolls around, Hillmon may have to clear out some space in her trophy case.