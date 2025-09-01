Atlanta Dream Star Brionna Jones Makes History vs Sun
The Atlanta Dream continued their run on Monday with a triumphant 93-76 win over the Connecticut Sun. Things looked dire for a moment after the Sun had a comeback second quarter and entered halftime with the lead, but Atlanta snapped back quickly with a resurgent second half to take the win.
Atlanta's 2025 season has been a massive turnaround compared to the season prior. The Dream are third in the WNBA with a 25-14 record after finishing just 15-25 in 2024, and they have found themselves in the top five of the league in a variety of statistical categories.
One major factor in their rise to the top has been their powerful defense, rebounds in particular. The Dream led the WNBA in team rebounds per game with an average of 36.4, and that mark can be credited in large part to forward Brionna Jones, who added to her impressive rebound total in historic fashion on Monday.
Jones makes history
With her fifth offensive rebound of the game, Jones passed Ericka de Souza for the most o-rebounds in a single season in franchise history. Jones' record-snatching board was her 120th of the season, and with four more opportunities this season, it's likely she will continue to further smash that record before the regular season comes to a close.
2025 has been an outstanding rebounding year for Jones. In addition to being the team leader in average boards, both offensive and total, the All-Star forward has her second-highest career offensive rebound count with an average of 2.9 per game.
Jones' average offensive rebound numbers are good for 10th in the WNBA leaderboards, but her consistency with her numbers has been the real difference maker and puts her at ninth in the league.
Offensive rebounds are a crucial stat-within-a-stat in basketball and can tell a lot about a team's scoring efficiency. Keeping the ball in your own team's hands furthers offensive runs and can make shot mistakes a lot less painful. Even more crucially, they keep your opponents from taking advantage of any missed shots and limit opposing scoring opportunities.
That effect can be clearly seen with the Dream. The Dream hold their opponents to the third-lowest point total in the WNBA, while the Dream are fourth in the WNBA in second-chance points per game with an average of 11.3. Second-chance points are a direct reflection of the success of offensive rebounding and show how efficient the Dream are at turning potential mistakes into renewed scoring opportunities.
Jones is the biggest piece of that success, and as her record states, there has never been anyone better at doing it in Atlanta history.