Atlanta Dream Star Returns From Eight-Game Injury Absence vs Sun on Monday
As the WNBA season comes to a close, the wear and tear of a whole season of games is sure to take its toll on all players.
The Atlanta Dream have dealt with their fair share of such injuries, though with just a handful of games left in the season, it seems they've found some relief with the return of at least one star player.
Dream guard Jordin Canada has been sidelined for over two weeks with a right hamstring injury she suffered in a game against the Phoenix Mercury on August 10. Canada had to be removed from the game and the Dream confirmed the severity of the injury a few days later on August 13.
Jordin Canada returns
Now, after eight games missed, the Dream have been able to welcome Canada back to the Atlanta back court. Canada was made available to play in Atlanta's matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Monday.
Canada wasn't named to the starting lineup against the Sun, a departure for the five-foot-six guard as she has started every other game she appeared in for the Dream this season, but she was still able to log meaningful minutes off the bench.
In Monday's game, Canada finished with 15 points on 6-9 shooting from the field through 20 minutes of action.
The loss of Canada was a hard one for the Dream. Canada is the team's fourth-highest scorer with an average of 12 points per game while also leading the team in both assists and steals per game.
The Dream certainly haven't been in any danger of blemishing their record with Canada out, they went 6-2 over the eight-game plan that she was sidelined and have already clinched a playoff spot, but their scrappy playmaker will be vital for the upcoming playoffs, where every game counts and every player is needed.
While the Dream have labored with injuries, they have had the good fortune of their players making returns in time for the postseason, where Atlanta is likely to make it deep into the tournament, if not win it all.
In addition to Canada's return, guard Rhyne Howard came back on August 10 from a knee injury that kept her away for most of July and center Brittney Griner has adjusted well to her new role coming off the bench after a neck injury earlier in the month.
The remaining missing spot on the Dream roster has been rookie Taylor Thierry, who was out for Monday's game as she has still been feeling the effects of an ankle injury she sustained in early August, but with the Dream close to full strength, they are sure to remain a powerhouse through the end of the regular season and beyond.