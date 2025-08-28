Brittney Griner Makes WNBA History in Dream vs Aces
Center Brittney Griner has fit right in with the Atlanta Dream. After spending the first 11 seasons of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner has found the transition to Atlanta to be a smooth one.
Despite an adjusted role that has seen her come off the bench rather than start as of late, a move made in part to limit her workload after an injury, Griner has consistently been near the top of the Dream's leaderboard, leading the team with 1.1 blocks per game while also averaging 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
The ten-time WNBA All-Star brings a veteran presence to the Dream lineup, and with a veteran presence comes veteran milestones.
Griner climbing into history
In Wednesday's matchup between the Dream and the Las Vegas Aces, Griner had a timid performance, dropping just two points and five rebounds on 1-5 shooting from the field, but reached a historic milestone in the loss.
On Wednesday, Griner reached 2,500 career rebounds, becoming just the 17th player in WNBA history to do so. Griner is also 17th all-time in total rebounds, though that's a mark she's held for some time since surpassing Michelle Snow.
Next up on the all-time list for Griner is Hall of Fame forward Swin Cash, and with just 18 boards left to go after finishing Wednesday's game with 2,503, Griner is likely to pass up the Hall of Famer by season's end at her current pace.
Griner's impact in Atlanta
Of course, Griner is one of the all-time greats in the WNBA, as a nine-time All-Star, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time scoring champ, eight-time block champ, and one-time champion. However, her time in Atlanta has been fairly disappointing.
After spending the first 11 seasons of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner made her way to the Dream, where he has had a career-worst statistical season, but continues to make an impact every way that she can. The 34-year-old may not be as dominant as she once was, but she is helping the Dream play winning basketball.
The Dream currently have the third-best record in the WNBA and will be enjoying a playoff run as the regular season winds down. While it's safe to assume that the playoffs will be squarely in Griner's mind, she will be sure to continue making history along the way as the season comes to a close.