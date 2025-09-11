Brittney Griner Makes WNBA History in Dream vs Sun
The Atlanta Dream are facing the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night for their 2025 regular-season finale, and with a win, they have a chance to earn the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Of course, they still need a Las Vegas Aces loss on Thursday night to pass them in the standings, but the team is already having a historic year, nonetheless.
Thankfully, the Dream are not having any trouble against the Sun, taking as much as a 24-point lead in the first half, looking to close out their season with a dominant win. Halfway through the third quarter, the Dream's leading scorer is surprisingly Brittney Griner, who has not been as much of an offensive force this season as Atlanta initially expected.
Griner's performance on Wednesday
After 15 minutes of action, Griner has scored a game-high 13 points with four rebounds and three blocks on 5-8 shooting from the field. The 34-year-old star center signed with the Dream before the 2025 season, and the nine-time WNBA All-Star was recognized as the biggest signing in franchise history.
However, through the first 38 games of the season, Griner has averaged just 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game, marking all career lows for the future Hall of Famer. Still, she continues to climb up the all-time ranks.
Griner makes history
With her first rebound in Wednesday's game against the Sun, Griner officially passed Hall of Fame forward Swin Cash for sole possession of 16th place on the WNBA's all-time rebound leaders list.
Griner now has 2,525 rebounds and counting through her 12-year WNBA career, and it is no surprise to see her toward the top of this list. The 6-foot-9 center is consistently one of the best rebounders in the league, and with her longevity, she should continue to soar up this list. Griner is currently 42 rebounds away from Jonquel Jones for 15th place on the list, although she continues to rack up boards as well.
Griner is second on the WNBA's all-time block leaders list, sitting just 19 blocks away from Margo Dydek for first place. She is also 18th on the all-time scoring list, cementing herself as one of the premier two-way talents in league history.
Griner and her experience will play a vital role in Atlanta's quest for a championship this postseason, and if she can continue to play like she is on Wednesday night, the Dream would be in a great position.