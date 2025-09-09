Brittney Griner Opens Up About Unexpected Role With Atlanta Dream
The Atlanta Dream picked up a huge win over the Connecticut Sun on Monday night, improving to 29-14 on the season and taking sole possession of second place in the WNBA with just one regular-season game left.
With their 29th win of the season, Dream head coach Karl Smesko broke the WNBA record for most wins in a season by a first-year head coach, adding to Atlanta's historic season. Smesko has already proven himself as one of the best coaches in the league, and a gutsy decision last month certainly showed that he was the real deal.
Smesko benched Brittney Griner
Griner, a nine-time WNBA All-Star, signed with the Dream before the 2025 season, marking the biggest free agent signing in franchise history. Griner is an all-time great, as a one-time champion, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time scoring champ, eight-time block champ, and six-time All-WNBA.
However, at the end of July, Griner suffered a neck injury that caused her to miss the first three games of August. Then, when she came back, her season completely changed.
Smesko decided to bring Griner off the bench for the first time in her career, and she has now anchored Atlanta's second unit for the past 13 games. Smesko has said before that she could be brought back into the starting lineup at any point, but the team feels content with their new look, especially heading into the postseason.
Griner gets honest about new role
Griner played 315 regular-season and 47 playoff games through 11 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. Not once did she come off the bench. However, the 34-year-old center is well past her prime, and her new role as a sixth player could be the best fit.
In Monday's win over the Sun, Griner dropped ten points, two rebounds, and three blocks on 5-8 shooting from the field. After the game, she opened up about what it has been like coming off the bench.
"Get to see the game. Get to see how the refs are reffing. Get to see how it's flowing. Get to see what the other team is trying to do, what their defensive scheme is for the night. Coming in, you've kind of got a cheat sheet," Griner said. "Yeah, it's been good. So, whatever coach needs of me. Whatever my team needs of me. I'm here to do it."
Of course, Griner has been in the league long enough to know that her best role is simply whatever the team needs from her. Over the past month, they have needed her to come off the bench, and despite that being a brand-new concept to her, she has done it with no hesitation.
For the Dream to have their best shot at a title this season, they will need Griner to be at her best, especially if her best is leading the second unit.