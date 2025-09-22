Brittney Griner's Sincere Message After Dream's Season-Ending Loss to Fever
The Atlanta Dream suffered a heartbreaking loss last Thursday night against the Indiana Fever, effectively ending their 2025 season much earlier than anticipated. The Dream had the WNBA's second-best offensive rating and second-best defensive rating throughout the 2025 season, trailing only the Minnesota Lynx in both categories, yet were still upset by the Caitlin Clark-less Fever.
The Dream had a deep and very talented roster this season, headlined by a core group of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Naz Hillmon, while their supporting cast of Jordin Canada, Te-Hina PaoPao, Maya Caldwell, and Brittney Griner all had their shining moments.
Brittney Griner's message after playoff loss
After the Dream suffered a season-ending loss to the Fever, Griner took the weekend to reflect. As a 12-year veteran, Griner has experienced losses like this before, but this was certainly not the way she wanted to end her debut season in Atlanta.
On Monday, Griner took to Threads to post a "thank you" message to the Dream fans after reflecting over the weekend.
"Needed the weekend... Thank you to ALL the ATL fans for the support we received this season ‼️" Griner said (via @brittneyyevettegriner) in a series of three posts. "And as per usual.. Brick by brick😤"
Griner, 34, showed throughout the 2025 season that she is well past her prime, but she still had some impressive moments in Atlanta. After spending the first 11 seasons of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner signed with the Dream last offseason to mark the franchise's biggest free agency signing ever.
Of course, Griner was not as impactful as the team would have liked, but the nine-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year showed a handful of glimpses that she can still be effective.
Griner's shortcoming in the playoffs
A huge reason why the Dream brought in Griner was for her experience, and even after head coach Karl Smesko moved her to the bench unit for the first time in her career, she was still expected to be a difference-maker when it mattered most. However, Griner is simply not the player she once was.
In three playoff appearances, Griner averaged just 4.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.3 blocks in 10.6 minutes per game, while shooting 40% from the field. Griner's production throughout the entire 2025 season was questionable, and now the veteran center and future Hall of Famer is hitting the open market again.