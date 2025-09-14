Brittney Griner's Strong Message Before Dream-Fever Game 1
The Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever are set to face off for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon. The Dream are looking to carry their best season in franchise history into the playoffs with some championship hopes.
The Dream won a franchise-record 30 games during the 2025 regular season, led by first-year head coach Karl Smesko and a star trio of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Brionna Jones.
Of course, the Fever will be a tough test for Atlanta in the first round, but they are severely shorthanded, including the loss of Caitlin Clark, and the Dream will certainly look to take advantage of that.
Dream's X-Factor
Before the 2025 season, the Dream signed top free agent center Brittney Griner, marking the franchise's most anticipated signing ever. The nine-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year has cemented herself as a future Hall of Famer, but her impact goes well beyond what she does for them on the court.
Despite Griner putting together career-low numbers in Atlanta, she brings something much more valuable: championship experience. Griner won a title with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014 and made another Finals appearance with the franchise in 2021, but she is certainly looking to help the Dream get over the hump for the first time in their franchise's history.
Despite being 34 years old and well past her prime, Griner continues to contribute to the Dream in a new bench role. Ahead of their Game 1 matchup against the Fever on Sunday, Griner made an Instagram post, looking to build up some momentum for her team and fanbase, especially as they gear up for a home game in front of their Atlanta crowd.
Via Brittney Griner: "Been here before ‼️‼️ ATL let’s ride"
Griner is certainly the most experienced player in Atlanta, as it falls on her as a veteran to keep the team in check as they enter a highly anticipated postseason. Despite not being much of a leader, with her teammates describing her as a child at times, Griner needs to step up to show the team what a championship mindset looks like.
The Dream have not made a Finals appearance since 2013, and have not even gotten out of the first round since 2018. With star center Brittney Griner leading the second unit, Atlanta is looking to get back on track.
The Dream and Fever are set to tip off at 3:00 p.m. ET in Atlanta on Sunday.