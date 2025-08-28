Dallas Wings Announce Paige Bueckers Status Update Before Dream Game

Game Status Report: @DallasWings at Atlanta Dream

Aug. 29 – Gateway Center – Atlanta, GA



Paige Bueckers – Questionable (Illness)

Luisa Geiselsöder – Out (Right Shoulder)

Ty Harris – Out (Left Knee)

Aziaha James – Doubtful (Right Ankle)

Haley Jones – Doubtful (Right Knee)

Arike… pic.twitter.com/eMG0RTGtwO