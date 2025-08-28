Dallas Wings Announce Paige Bueckers Status Update Before Dream Game
The Atlanta Dream are coming off a crushing loss against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday, allowing A'ja Wilson and company to leapfrog them in the standings for sole possession of second place. The Dream now sit in third with a 24-14 record, but have a great chance to get back in the win column on Friday.
On Friday, the Dream are hosting the Dallas Wings, who have been one of the worst teams in the WNBA for two consecutive seasons. In 2024, the Wings finished 9-31, the worst record in the league. However, that landed them the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, which could not have worked out better for them.
Dream have to watch out on Friday
On paper, the Dream should have no trouble against the Wings, who are just 9-30 on the season and are riding a six-game losing streak. However, Rookie of the Year frontrunner Paige Bueckers is not to be taken lightly, as she has already cemented herself as one of the premier offensive talents in the league.
Bueckers is averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this season with 46.6/33.9/88.6 shooting splits. Her rookie campaign was at its peak when she recorded a record-breaking 44-point performance last week while shooting 17-21 from the field. However, even with that performance, Dallas lost.
Bueckers' status vs Dream
Bueckers missed the Wings' last game on Wednesday due to an illness, and she is still dealing with it heading into Friday's game in Atlanta.
The Wings released their injury report on Thursday for Friday's matchup, and have listed Bueckers as QUESTIONABLE with an illness.
Of course, the Wings have been bad this season in general, but they can hardly win a game when Bueckers does not play. The Wings are just 1-7 when Bueckers is sidelined, including their loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.
Even if Bueckers does play, the star guard has not been in stride since her historic 44-point performance. In two outings since then, Bueckers is averaging just 10.0 points and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 26.3% from the field. Still, Bueckers has shown that she can turn it on at any point, so the Dream does not want to take her or the Wings lightly.
On top of Bueckers' questionable status for Friday's game, the Wings have ruled out four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale against the Dream.