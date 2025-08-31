Dream Coach Karl Smesko Backs Surprising Brittney Griner Decision
The Atlanta Dream have been one of the top teams in the WNBA throughout the 2025 season, winning three of their last four games to improve to 25-14 on the year and clinch a spot in the playoffs.
The Dream are one of just three teams that have clinched their spot in the postseason so far, and with five games left to play, they are doing what they can to build some momentum leading up to the playoffs. However, they have made one recent lineup change that many did not expect.
Smesko's Brittney Griner decision
At the beginning of August, Brittney Griner suffered a neck injury that sidelined her for three games. In those three outings, the Dream were 3-0, and Griner has yet to return to the starting lineup. Griner has now come off the bench for the last nine games after starting the first 25 of the season.
In those nine games that Briner has come off the bench, she has averaged 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Griner's numbers have gone down across the board since being moved to the second unit, but she is still finding ways to make an impact.
After their loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday, Dream head coach Karl Smesko backed his decision to have Griner come off the bench.
“Everything’s always fluid,” Smesko said. “We’re going to do whatever we think is going to give us the best opportunity to win... She’s one of the all-time greatest players in the history of the WNBA, and for her to be willing to come off the bench and contribute in this way, I think she knows it’s because we’re trying to make a championship push. She knows she’s a big part of that. She knows what she can do coming into these situations."
Griner is a nine-time All-Star in her debut season with the Dream, after spending the first 11 years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury. Through the first 11 seasons of her career, Griner never came off the bench, so this is likely a drastic change for her that she is handling exceptionally well.
The Dream undoubtedly have a common goal of a championship, and a veteran like Griner will play a huge role in their path to a title. Even coming off the bench, the future Hall of Fame center has been huge for Atlanta.