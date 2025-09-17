Dream Players React to Disappointing Game 2 Loss vs Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever
The Atlanta Dream had the opportunity to close out their first-round series against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night, but they fell flat on the road. After picking up a convincing Game 1 win in Atlanta on Sunday, the Dream went into Game 2 with a bit of confidence, but they might have been too high on themselves.
The Fever completely dismantled the Dream on Tuesday night, winning 76-60. Atlanta's 60 points are their second-lowest mark of the season, and it came at a time when they cannot afford to have an off night. As a team, the Dream shot just 37.9% from the field and 26.3% from three-point range, with no player scoring more than 11 points.
After scoring 20 points apiece in Game 1, Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard combined for just 19 in Game 2, shooting a combined 7-25 from the field and 1-8 from beyond the arc.
Fever shine even without Clark
Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark was ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season with a groin injury, but Indiana has not let that stop them. Even without Clark, the Fever were able to handily beat the Dream, who have proven to be one of the top three teams in the WNBA, with their backs against the wall.
Of course, many WNBA fans wished that Clark was able to suit up from an entertainment perspective, but Dream fans figured they would be able to take advantage of Indiana playing without her.
Kelsey Mitchell led the charge for the Clark-less Fever, as she typically does, dropping 19 points and four assists, while Aliyah Boston helped with 15 points and five rebounds on 7-12 shooting from the field.
The Dream will have a chance to redeem themselves at home in Game 3 on Thursday, but they had to reflect on Tuesday's loss first.
Dream stars open up after loss
After Tuesday's Game 2, Dream stars Naz Hillmon and Brionna Jones talked about their crushing road loss. Jones was asked about the Fever's run at the end of the third and entering the fourth that shifted the momentum and ultimately sealed the game for Indiana.
"They made some key plays defensively to get out in transition and get some easy looks at the end of the third," Jones responded. "Coming into the fourth we have to be better defensively. Getting stops and executing our defensive plan how we want to. They came out and they were aggressive, and I think we needed to match that better tonight."
Of course, Hillmon had an underwhelming game after getting into foul trouble early, but she has some confidence when asked how it feels going back to Atlanta for the series-deciding Game 3.
"I think it is a confidence boost to have your home fans backing you," Hillmon said. "But I just think there's an excitement about going into an elimination game, knowing how poorly we played [in Game 2]. I'm not just gonna say that Indiana didn't do anything to make us play poorly, but I do think we'll be able to make some adjustments, and it's nice when those threes finally do fall and we're getting cheers from our home crowd."
The Dream had an abysmal offensive performance on Tuesday night, so they should have some confidence that it won't happen again on Thursday in Atlanta. Of course, they have to set the bar higher for Indiana now, as they cannot afford to take them lightly or not be ready for their aggressive play.