Dream Star Allisha Gray Suffers Injury Scare vs Wings on Friday
The Atlanta Dream are coming off a loss against WNBA MVP candidate A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, but went into Friday's matchup against the Dallas Wings with some confidence. The Wings are riding a six-game losing streak and have lost 11 of their last 12 games to fall to 9-30 on the season, tracking to land the first-overall pick in the draft for the second consecutive year.
The Dream are still competing for a top-two seed in the playoffs, so a win on Friday would be huge for the championship-hopeful squad. After the Wings took a two-point lead to close out the first quarter, the Dream took over the second, leading by as many as 13 and holding a nine-point advantage at halftime.
Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard dominate
In the first half, Rhyne Howard led the way for Atlanta, dropping 14 points, two rebounds, and two blocks while shooting 4-7 from three-point range. Right behind her was MVP candidate and star guard Allisha Gray, who chipped in 12 points, two rebounds, four assists, and one steal on 5-8 shooting from the field.
The Dream even got some help from star sixth player Brittney Griner, who helped with nine points on 4-6 shooting off the bench.
Gray's injury scare
Gray is undoubtedly the most important player for the Dream as they have high aspirations this season, but the two-way star suffered an injury scare on Friday night.
With less than a minute left in the first half, Gray took a knee to the face by a Wings player and had to run to the locker room with just 24 seconds left on the clock.
Via Meghan L. Hall: "Allisha Gray was down.
She took a nasty shot to the face. Might have been a knee.
The team and trainers were surrounding her. Walked off to 'MVP' chants.
The foul called was on Gray, prompting boos from the crowd as the FT’s were taken."
Luckily, Gray recovered at halftime, as she emerged from the locker room with the rest of the team to start the third quarter, and has already returned to action.
At this point in the season, especially, Dream fans had to hold their breath as Gray went down and exited to the locker room. The Dream will need her, not only to secure a win on Friday, but to finish their 2025 season strong. More updates on her injury will likely come after the game.