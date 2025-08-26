Dream Star Brittney Griner Sends Five-Word Message to Fans
In this past WNBA offseason, the Atlanta Dream took a chance on nine-time All-Star Brittney Griner, signing her to a one-year deal. This was a historic signing for the franchise, as Griner is an all-time talent and future Hall of Famer. Dream general manager Dan Padover expressed his excitement over the signing after it happened.
“Brittney is the perfect fit for this team, this organization and this city,” Padover said. “She brings Hall of Fame talent, championship presence and leadership to our organization. This is a monumental moment for our franchise.”
Since then, Griner has had the worst statistical season of her career, but continues to make a strong impact in her debut season in Atlanta. Through 32 appearances and 25 starts this season, Griner is averaging 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field.
Britney Griner - A fan favorite
Griner, 34, is one of the best women's basketball players of her era, winning two Defensive Player of the Year awards and finishing top five in MVP voting four times through her 12-year career. Despite Griner being a polarizing star, she continues to be a fan favorite and one of the biggest names in the WNBA.
On Monday, Griner shared a message for her fans on Instagram, captioned with a video of her spending some time with her fans, taking pictures, and signing autographs.
"Always got time for y’all ‼️‼️" Griner posted.
The collection of clips of her with her fans was also captioned with another statement.
"After my warm up... I get to hang out with some of you. It's like a second job that I love as much as the game itself. Thank you for always showing love because I love you guys right back. Go Dream!" Griner wrote.
Many fans showed their appreciation for Griner after her heartfelt message to her.
"That’s so awesome! Glad you showed love to your fans. ❤️❤️❤️" one fan said.
"I get so happy when I watch you interact with people. BG is all heart! 💜" another fan commented.
"Nothing but love and RESPECT for you BG I ride for you heavy 💪🏾💐❤️" a fan replied.
Griner is one of the WNBA's biggest stars, but still made sure to make time to show love to every fan who was there to support her. Griner is a huge inspiration to many fans and has become a star in Atlanta despite her limited time.