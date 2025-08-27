Dream vs Aces Preview: Playoff Implications, MVP Battle, Potential History
With less than three weeks until the start of the WNBA playoffs on September 14, there are a handful of conversations that are heating up. While the Minnesota Lynx have seemingly locked up the top seed in the league, holding a six-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces, another race continues to get more attention.
Similar to the race for the top seed, the Lynx seem to have the MVP race under wraps, with Napheesa Collier a heavy frontrunner. Still, there are a few names to watch for right behind her. Wednesday's matchup between the Dream and Aces will feature two of the league's top MVP candidates.
Dream vs Aces: MVP Candidate Battle
After winning a championship together in 2017 at South Carolina, Dream's Allisha Gray and Aces' A'ja Wilson are now two of the WNBA's top MVP candidates in 2025.
Gray, 30, is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season, leading the Dream to their best record in franchise history.
Wilson, 29, is averaging 23.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game this season, potentially chasing her fourth MVP award, but Collier is the only person standing between her and another. While there is a strong chance that neither Gray nor Wilson takes home the 2025 MVP, Wednesday's matchup will feature two of the best players in the game nonetheless.
Dream vs Aces: Playoff Implications
Of course, the Dream and Aces are fighting hard for playoff positioning, as they both sit six games behind the first-place Lynx, and Wednesday's matchup gives both teams an opportunity to gain an advantage.
Not only that, but the Dream have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win on Wednesday.
The Dream are already having a historic 2025 season, so clinching a playoff berth when there are still six games left to play would be huge for the franchise. The Aces clinched a playoff spot in their last win, but are still fighting to secure the second seed.
Dream vs Aces: Potential History
By clinching a spot in the playoffs, the Aces also extended their winning streak to 11 games. An 11-game win streak is incredible in itself, but it is coming at the perfect time. With the postseason right around the corner, the Aces are building momentum at an ideal point in the season, but Wednesday's game will be a tough test.
The Aces have already beaten the Dream once during their win streak in Las Vegas, but Wednesday's game in Atlanta gives the team a chance to make history. If the Aces reach a 12-game winning streak, it would be the seventh-longest winning streak in WNBA history.
The Dream and Aces are set to face off in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV on Wednesday.