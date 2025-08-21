Dream vs Lynx Game Preview: Is Napheesa Collier Playing?
The Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx are set to face off on Thursday night.
After stringing together a six-game winning streak, the Dream have lost two of their last three, and are coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Aces due to a 32-point outing from MVP candidate A'ja Wilson.
Now, two days later, the Dream might have to go against another MVP candidate, Napheesa Collier. Looking to get back in the win column, the Dream have the chance to make a statement against the first-place Lynx.
Is Collier playing on Thursday?
Collier, the WNBA MVP frontrunner, has missed the last five games due to an ankle sprain, but could see a return to action on Thursday. For the first time since her injury, Collier has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Thursday's game in Atlanta.
While Collier's status is still on the fence, it is a great sign for the Lynx that they should be getting her back soon, even if it is not on Thursday night.
Even without Collier over the last five games, the Lynx are 4-1, improving their 2025 season record to 28-6 and still sit at the top of the league.
The Dream are dealing with an injury of their own, as Jordin Canada is still sidelined with a right hamstring injury.
What Thursday's game means for each team
With a win on Thursday night, the Dream would pass the New York Liberty to move back into second place in the league as they look to secure the second seed with the playoffs less than a month away. With a loss, however, the Dream are in jeopardy of falling behind the Phoenix Mercury and/or the Las Vegas Aces to potentially drop to the fourth or fifth seed.
The Lynx have built a comfortable cushion at the top of the standings, as they are 6.5 games ahead of the second-place Liberty and Dream. Even with a loss, the Lynx are in a good position to ultimately secure the top seed in the playoffs. This allows the Lynx to be more conservative when deciding Collier's return to action.
The Dream and Lynx are set to tip off in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night.