ESPN Cautiously Optimistic About Atlanta Dream's Playoff Chances
The 2025 WNBA playoffs are almost upon us, and the Atlanta Dream are looking to set themselves apart.
The Dream are the third seed in the playoffs and face the Indiana Fever in the first round of the playoffs, which tips off on Sunday. The Dream have had a triumphant run in 2025, smashing their franchise record with 30 wins in the regular season, and now they're looking to improve on their historic season with the first WNBA championship in Atlanta history.
There is tough competition at the top of the WNBA playoff bracket, with both the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces ahead of the Dream in the seeding, but Atlanta has an abundance of talent in their own right and should not be counted out when it comes to teams that could take it all.
The Dream's defense has long been a feature of their roster makeup, and 2025 was no different. Atlanta posted a league-best 100.5 defensive rating in the 2025 regular season and allowed the third-least points of any team in the league, with an average of 76.8 points allowed against them per game.
In ESPN's WNBA playoffs article posted on Friday, the Dream were listed as the third-most likely team to come away with a title. In addition to Atlanta's defensive strengths, ESPN added Atlanta's revived offensive scheme under first-year head coach Karl Smesko as an asset to the team that could take them far.
Atlanta averaged 84.4 points per game in the regular season, a major improvement on the 77 points per game average from the season before.
The depth of Atlanta's roster was also lauded in the projection.
Obvious front-runners of the team have been players like guards Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, and Jordin Canada, and forward Brionna Jones. Atlanta's extensive bench leaves them with plenty to work with.
ESPN specifically listed guard Maya Caldwell and center Brittney Griner, who has adjusted to a new role coming off the bench with her new team, as positives that bolster the Atlanta roster.
Potential Weaknesses in the Atlanta Roster
ESPN's projections for the Dream weren't entirely optimistic. While Atlanta's commanding defense and the strength of the team's guards were listed as positives, Atlanta's ability to play in the post was called into question.
"Jones, [Naz] Hillmon and Griner are good post players, but can they match up throughout the course of a series with the very best in the league?" ESPN's Michael Voepel wrote. "That could be a concern, especially if they get through to the semifinals and face the Aces, the team they struggled against in the regular season."
While the potential of the Aces in the semifinals presents some concern for the Dream, the Fever are the focus for now. The size and skill of the Dream has already worried Indiana head coach Stephanie White, and a victory in the opening round of the playoffs is the first step for Atlanta to charge toward a season to remember in the hearts and minds of Atlanta fans.