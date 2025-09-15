Indiana Fever Stars Open Up About Atlanta Dream After Game 1
The Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever got matched up in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs, and it immediately became one of the most anticipated matchups. Of course, more eyes would be on the series if Caitlin Clark were not sidelined with an injury, but the Fever are still a very competitive team without her.
The two teams faced off for Game 1 in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, where the Dream picked up an 80-68 win to take a 1-0 series lead. The Dream were led by Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, who dropped 20 points apiece, while Fever star Kelsey Mitchell poured in 27 points in a losing effort.
Now, both teams will head to Indianapolis for Game 2 of the series on Tuesday, but the Fever know they have their hands full with this talented Dream squad.
Fever give props to Dream
After Sunday's game, Fever stars Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull, along with head coach Stephanie White, opened up about their matchup with the Dream.
"It's the margins. 18 second-chance points. Their ability to outscore us from the three-point line," White said about Atlanta. "They're gonna get some because they're a really good three-point shooting team... They're fast, they're long. They make you work throughout entire possessions."
The Dream are a very tough matchup for any opponent because of their mix of three-point shooting, defense, length, and depth, especially for a short-handed Fever team that is simply trying to stay in the game for 40 minutes.
Lexie Hull was then asked about her matchup with Dream star Rhyne Howard.
"She's a great player. She's long, she's athletic, she's physical. She can score at every level," Hull said about Howard. "It's a challenge. You have to be locked in the entire possession because she's continuing to move. She does a great job at using ball screens and off-ball screens. She's a good player, and there's a reason that she's as good as she is. It's exciting for me to compete against her, and I love the challenge."
Mitchell had less to say about the Dream's success and more to say about the Fever's shortcomings, saying that Indiana "shot [themselves] in the foot" in Sunday's loss. Of course, all three are expressing confidence heading into Tuesday's win-or-go-home Game 2 for Indiana, but the Dream simply outmatched them on Sunday and will be looking to repeat that success to move on.