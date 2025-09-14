Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Injury Report for Game 1
The Atlanta Dream are coming off a historic 2025 regular season, setting a new franchise record for wins with a 30-14 record, shattering their previous best of 23. Even with their best season in franchise history, however, the Dream were only able to secure the third seed heading into the playoffs, still trailing the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces.
With the third seed, the Dream drew the six-seeded Indiana Fever for their first-round matchup, who have had an impressive 2025 season in their own right. The Fever snapped a seven-year playoff drought in 2024, and have now made their second consecutive postseason as they build a new, positive trend, despite a handful of unfortunate season-ending injuries.
Dream vs Fever Game 1 Injury Report
The Fever are one of the most injury-ridden teams in the WNBA this season, and their health has not improved heading into the playoffs.
The Fever have listed six players on their injury report for Sunday's Game 1 in Atlanta. Caitlin Clark headlines the list, as she has been ruled out with a right groin injury. Chloe Bibby, Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham, and Aari McDonald are the other players who the Fever have already ruled out for the remainder of the season, so, of course, are sidelined for Sunday's game.
The Fever did have a surprise entry on their injury report, as they have ruled Damiris Dantas out, as she is in concussion protocol.
The Dream have a much cleaner injury report, as they are going into the playoffs as healthy as possible. The Dream have listed just one player on their report, ruling out Taylor Thierry with an ankle injury.
Game 1 outlook
Of course, the Dream have a significant health advantage, but that does not mean they can take the Fever lightly. Indiana ended their 2025 season on a three-game winning streak, which included a win over the Minnesota Lynx in their season finale, although the league's top team was playing without MVP candidate Napheesa Collier.
The Dream got hot at the right time, as well, ending their regular season on a six-game winning streak and winning eight of their last nine games, with the lone loss coming against the Aces. Atlanta has won 15 of their last 18 games and should certainly have some momentum around back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week Rhyne Howard and co-stars Allisha Gray and Brionna Jones.
Game 1 of the Dream vs. Fever first-round playoff series is set to tip off in Atlanta at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday on ABC.