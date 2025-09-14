Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Injury Report for Game 1

Status Report for tomorrow's game against Atlanta:



Damiris Dantas - Out (concussion protocol)

Chloe Bibby - Out (left knee)

Caitlin Clark - Out (right groin)

Sydney Colson - Out (left knee)

Sophie Cunningham - Out (right knee)

Aari McDonald - Out (right foot) pic.twitter.com/Lj6R4bsDRX