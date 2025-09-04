Kelsey Plum Gets Honest After Loss to Atlanta Dream
The Atlanta Dream continue to prove that they are one of the best teams in the WNBA throughout the 2025 season, and Wednesday night's win over the LA Sparks was another example of how they are built for a title run.
Despite MVP candidate Allisha Gray being sidelined due to a knee injury, the Dream pulled out a huge win to take sole possession of second place in the league, improving to 27-14 with just three games left to play.
Dream's win over Sparks
With Gray sidelined, other Dream stars stepped up to fill in. Star guard Rhyne Howard led the way with 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists on 7-13 shooting, while Brionna Jones continued to be a force inside, dropping 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 7-14 shooting.
Naz Hillmon and Maya Caldwell also combined for 29 points and 15 rebounds, as Atlanta put together an impressive team effort on Wednesday night.
Players on both sides are likely looking back on the second quarter of Wednesday's matchup, where the Dream outscored the Sparks 27-17, completely shifting the momentum and ultimately the outcome of the game.
Kelsey Plum opens up about facing Atlanta
After playing her last seven seasons with the Las Vegas Aces, Plum was traded to the Sparks, where she has continued to be incredible. This season, Plum has averaged 19.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, making her fourth All-Star appearance, but the Sparks are close to missing the playoffs entirely.
With their loss to the Dream, the Sparks are now 19-21 and a game-and-a-half back from the eighth-place Indiana Fever for the final playoff spot. Still, Plum is doing what she can. In Wednesday's loss, Plum dropped 18 points and 7 assists on 5-11 shooting from the field. After the game, she got honest about what the Dream does that is hard to beat.
"I think that with a team like Atlanta... we gave up 12 [offensive rebounds]. I feel like they capitalize a lot on getting o-boards and putting them back," Plum said. "[Brionna] Jones, she just moves and makes space, or just the kick out. But our second half, we won the half. It was really that second quarter. When you're playing a team like Atlanta, especially on the road, you can't dig yourself that type of hole, and you have to play pretty perfect."
The Dream and Sparks are set for an immediate rematch on Friday, and Los Angeles desperately needs a win to stay in the playoff picture. Plum and the Sparks will certainly learn from their mistakes on Wednesday and make it as difficult as possible for the Dream to pick up another win.