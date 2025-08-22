Liberty Announce Sabrina Ionescu's Injury Status for Dream Game
The New York Liberty are coming off back-to-back 32-win seasons in 2023 and 2024, highlighted by two WNBA Finals appearances. Of course, the Liberty are the reigning WNBA champions and are on a mission to repeat their success this season.
The Liberty are led by a star-studded core group of Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Natasha Cloud, holding a 22-14 record through their first 36 games of the 2025 season. On Saturday, the fourth-place Liberty has a tough test, traveling to Georgia to take on the second-place Atlanta Dream.
Liberty vs Dream preview
The Dream are 23-13 on the season, and just jumped the Liberty in the standings with a win over the powerhouse Minnesota Lynx on Thursday. Now, as they fight for playoff positioning, they will go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon.
The Liberty have already beaten the Dream twice this season through three matchups, but lost their lone matchup in Atlanta. Saturday will be the last time these two teams face off this season, and a win for the Liberty would force a tie in the standings with just a handful of games left to play.
Sabrina Ionescu's status
Sabrina Ionescu, a four-time All-Star, has unexpectedly been added to Saturday's injury report for the Liberty's matchup against the Dream.
The Liberty have announced that Ionescu is questionable for Saturday's game with a left foot injury.
Ionescu is joined by Breanna Stewart, Isabelle Harrison, and Nyara Sabally on the injury report for Saturday's game, all whom have already been ruled out.
Ionescu has missed just one game so far this season, as the Liberty lost to the Seattle Storm in their lone outing without her. She has shown an edge while playing against the Dream, but has also come up short on multiple outings.
In their first meeting of the season, Ionescu dropped a commanding 34 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals on 12-20 shooting from the field, 4-8 from three-point range, and 6-8 from the free-throw line in a five-point home win against Atlanta. However, in their next two matchups, she has been underwhelming, averaging just 11.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting just 22.9% from the field and 21.4% from beyond the arc.
In their playoffs last season, Ionescu was much closer to the former, dominating the Dream to send them home, handing Atlanta their second consecutive first-round exit while New York strolled to a championship.
Ionescu's status for Saturday's game is certainly something to keep an eye on, as the Liberty would be a much different team if she has to sit out.