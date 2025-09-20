NBA Star Trae Young Sends Message to Atlanta Dream After Loss to Fever
The Atlanta Dream had their playoff run ended prematurely Thursday night after suffering an upset against the Indiana Fever in the final seconds.
Game 3 ended in a particularly devastating way. After starting the fourth quarter with a lead, the Fever stormed back until the two teams were trading leads until a fateful turnover with seconds left gave Indiana the advantage and pushed the game out of reach.
Even with the disappointment of their early exit, Atlanta still massively improved on their previous year and gave the city of Atlanta a season to remember. They set a new franchise record with 31 wins under new head coach Karl Smesko and had three All-Stars on their team, a major turnaround from their 15-25 season in 2024.
After the loss, another beloved name in Atlanta basketball went online to share his condolences and his encouragement to the Dream.
Trae Young Sends the Dream a Message
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young posted on X Thursday night after the game.
"Ughhh. I know this was a tough way to lose but We gonna bounce back!! @AtlantaDream." the post read.
Young has some experience of his own with playoff heartbreak, especially in the first round, and knows what it takes to fight back year after year. A career-defining playoff run in 2021 for the Hawks ended in defeat during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.
After that, Young and the Hawks suffered first-round playoff exits in the next two seasons; so, if there's anyone who knows how the Dream are feeling, it's Young.
The Dream has built a strong foundation for future success, even if 2025 didn't end the way they hoped. They have a strong coach in Smesko, who set a WNBA record for wins by a first-year head coach with the Dream, and a solid core with players like Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones and Allisha Gray.
A playoff series can be anyone's game, and while a series of lapses in offense and costly turnovers may have sunk the Dream in 2025, they still have a steady chance at success for years to come.
Like Young said in his post on X, the Dream need to bounce back, and they have all the means at their disposal to do so.
2025 may not have been their season, but there is plenty of winning basketball yet to come in The A, whether it be from the women's side with the Dream or the men's side with Young and the Hawks.