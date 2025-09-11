Rhyne Howard Gets Honest on Brittney Griner's Impact With Dream
The Atlanta Dream made a splash in free agency heading into the 2025 WNBA season, signing nine-time All-Star Brittney Griner to a one-year deal. Despite being locked into Atlanta for just one season, Griner and the Dream have made the most of her tenure.
The Dream wrapped up their 2025 regular season on Wednesday, picking up an 88-72 win over the Connecticut Sun to extend their winning streak to six games heading into the playoffs. The Dream finished 2025 with a franchise-best 30-14 record, and can even secure the No. 2 seed in the playoffs with a Las Vegas Aces loss on Thursday night.
Brittney Griner shines vs Sun
In their win over the Sun on Wednesday, Brittney Griner dropped a team-high 17 points off the bench with four rebounds and four blocks, shooting 7-11 from the field. The future Hall of Fame center has not had as big an impact as many would have expected going into the season, with career-low numbers across the board, but she is helping the Dream compete for a title.
Griner finished her debut regular season in Atlanta with back-to-back games with 10+ points and 3+ blocks, which is exactly what the Dream needs from her. Especially now that she is coming off the bench, Atlanta simply needs Griner to be able to come in and be a force down low on both ends of the court.
Griner's impact in Atlanta
While Griner's numbers are down this season, she has certainly made an impact in Atlanta.
After Wednesday's win over the Sun, Rhyne Howard was asked how Griner has impacted the Dream since signing in the offseason, despite questioning her leadership skills.
"Leadership?" Howard joked. "Just bringing her in with a ton of experience. Obviously, she does have her childish moments, but we always look for her for something to say. We want to be a championship team, and she's been on many of those. So, whenever she has something to say, we all listen."
Griner won a championship with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014 and made another Finals appearance in 2021, but has made nine different trips to the playoffs in her career, which is just one less than the Dream have made in their franchise's history. Of course, that type of experience is invaluable, especially when Griner shows that she can also continue to make an impact on the court.