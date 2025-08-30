Rhyne Howard Joins Diana Taurasi in WNBA History in Dream vs Wings
With a win over the Dallas Wings on Friday night, the Atlanta Dream have officially clinched their spot in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. The Dream are just the third team to clinch their spot so far, doing so with five games left in their regular season.
On Friday night, the Dream beat the Wings 100-78, reaching the 100-point mark for the first time this season. Atlanta had an incredible offensive performance, as they shot 55.1% from the field and 45.5% from three-point range, while dishing out 32 assists as a team.
It also helps that the Dream got a remarkable individual performance from star guard Rhyne Howard, who dropped 24 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal, and six blocks while shooting 9-16 from the field and 6-11 from beyond the arc.
Rhyne Howard joins WNBA history
Not only was this an incredible performance from Howard, but it was historic. Howard joined WNBA legend Diana Taurasi as the only guards in league history to record 20+ points and 5+ blocks in a game.
Via Underdog WNBA: "Guards in WNBA history with 20+ PTS, 5+ BLK in a game:
Rhyne Howard (tonight)
Diana Taurasi (2x)"
It is hard for a WNBA player to join more elite company than that of Taurasi, as a one-time MVP, 11-time All-Star, three-time WNBA champion, 14-time All-WNBA, and five-time scoring champ. While Howard becomes just the second guard in WNBA history to reach those numbers in a game, Taurasi somehow did it twice.
While Howard joined Taurasi in that aspect, she also made history of her own. Howard is the first guard in WNBA history to record 20+ points, 5+ blocks, and 5+ three-pointers in a game, doing something that not even Taurasi was able to.
Via WNBA: "Rhyne Howard was havin' her WAY tonight as she powered the [Atlanta Dream]'s home win to clinch a spot in the playoffs! She also became the third player in WNBA history to record 20+ points, 5+ threes, and 5+ blocks in a single game."
The Dream are in a great position to make a push as they head into the postseason, sitting just half a game behind the second-place Las Vegas Aces. Of course, they are looking to secure a top-two seed, but even if they stand pat in third place, they are looking good.
With a star duo of Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, along with other valuable players like Brionna Jones, Naz Hillmon, Te-Hina PaoPao, and Brittney Griner, the Dream are set up for success.