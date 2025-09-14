Rhyne Howard Suffers Injury Scare After Lexie Hull Collision in Dream-Fever
Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has cemented herself as one of the WNBA's top players over the last couple of weeks heading into the playoffs, and she continues to shine on the big stage. The Dream are hosting the Indiana Fever in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, and Atlanta is doing as expected by relying on their star power.
The Dream cruised to a dominant second quarter, outscoring Indiana 22-12 to take a commanding 40-33 lead at halftime. At halftime, the Dream are led by MVP candidate Allisha Gray with 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals on 4-10 shooting from the field, but Howard has done her job as well.
In 13 minutes of first-half action, Howard has scored nine points on 3-8 shooting from the field, but fans were worried her 2025 playoff debut would be cut short.
Howard heads to locker room
In a big scare for Atlanta, Howard went to the locker room during Sunday's game with about eight minutes left in the second quarter after a hard collision with Fever guard Lexie Hull. After missing a three-pointer, Howard was standing right behind Hull, which caught the Fever guard off guard when she turned right into the three-time All-Star, headbutting Howard's face.
Hull was ultimately called for a foul on this play, which stirred some conversations among Fever fans, but it more importantly sent Howard to the locker room.
Howard spent about six minutes of game time in the locker room before she returned to action, but it was not the ideal situation for Atlanta to start their playoff run.
Howard's impact in Atlanta
Howard won back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week awards heading into the postseason, headlined by a historic 37-point, nine three-pointer performance in their third-to-last game of the regular season.
This season, Howard has averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, continuing to cement herself as one of the top guards in the league while helping take the Dream to a historic season.
The Dream desperately needs both Howard and Gray to be at their best throughout their 2025 playoff run in order to get over the hump and make a hopeful Finals run. First, of course, they need to get past the Fever, and Indiana has them in a tight one to start things off on Sunday afternoon. Luckily, however, Howard's injury was nothing serious.