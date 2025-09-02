WNBA Announces Award for Atlanta Dream Star Rhyne Howard
With the first overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, the Atlanta Dream took a chance on Rhyne Howarad, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Kentucky. Since then, Howard has continued to cement herself as one of the top guards in the league.
Even as a rookie, Howard averaged 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on her way to being named an All-Star and Rookie of the Year. Since her debut season, Howard has stayed impressively consistent, making three total All-Star appearances through four seasons, and has helped the Dream have a historic 2025 campaign.
The Dream have broken their franchise record for most wins in a season, with 26 and counting, and that is largely due to their star duo of Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. The Dream are looking to win their first WNBA Finals in franchise history, and Howard has done her job recently to build some momentum heading into the playoffs.
WNBA honors Howard
On Tuesday, the WNBA announced its players of the week, and Howard was recognized as the top Eastern Conference player this week.
Howard had an unbelievable week, averaging 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.5% from deep. Howard helped the Dream go 2-1 this past week, clinching their spot in the playoffs as they continue to fight for the two seed.
Howard's historic performance
In Friday's dominant 100-78 win over the Dallas Wings, Howard put together a performance the league has never seen before. Howard posted a stat line of 24 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 blocks while shooting 9-16 from the field and 6-11 from three-point range.
With that performance, Howard became the first guard in WNBA history to record 20+ points, 5+ blocks, and 5+ three-pointers in a game.
Of course, after the week that Howard had, it is no surprise that the WNBA handed her this award, especially with how good the Dream are playing as a team. Atlanta has won four of their last five games and 13 of their last 17 to improve to 26-14 on the season.
If Howard can continue to dominate like this, alongside stars like Gray, Brionna Jones, and Naz Hillmon playing at a high level as well, then the Dream will be in a great position once the postseason rolls around.