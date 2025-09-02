WNBA Announces Award for Atlanta Dream Star Rhyne Howard

Rhyne Howard was havin' her WAY tonight as she powered the @AtlantaDream's home win to clinch a spot in the playoffs! She also became the third player in WNBA history to record 20+ points, 5+ threes, and 5+ blocks in a single game.



💪 24 PTS

💪 4 REB

💪 5 AST

💪 6 BLK… pic.twitter.com/7v8DkmIcCE