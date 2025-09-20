WNBA Fans React to Dream Star Naz Hillmon Winning Sixth Player of the Year
The Atlanta Dream put together a historic 2025 season, setting a new record for most wins in franchise history with 30, led by WNBA Coach of the Year runner-up Karl Smesko and MVP finalist Allisha Gray.
Of course, the Dream ultimately flamed out of the playoffs with a first-round loss to the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever, but that should not take away from their incredible year. The Dream picked up their first playoff win since 2018 last week, and on Saturday, they made more franchise history.
Hillmon wins 6POY
The WNBA announced its Sixth Player of the Year award winner on Saturday, naming Dream forward Naz Hillmon as the best bench player in the league.
"The WNBA today announced that Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon has been named the 2025 Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, making her the first player in franchise history to win the award," the Atlanta Dream announced on Saturday.
Hillmon had the best season of her four-year career in 2025, averaging 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field. Hillmon was undoubtedly the most impactful sixth player in the league this year, and rightfully earned a starting position for the final 20 games of the season, including three playoff games.
Hillmon won the Sixth Player of the Year vote by a wide margin, racking up 44 votes from a 72-voter panel, while Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman finished second with 22 votes.
Fans react to Hillmon's win
Plenty of fans stormed to social media to react to Hillmon's award win, with many supporting the Dream star.
"Well deserved," one fan said. "She has played so well this year."
"It was only between her and Hiedeman. Well deserved Naz," another fan said.
"Deserving!!!" another fan simply said.
"Soooo deserving!!!! One of the biggest parts of Atlanta’s success this season," a fan replied.
"Best role player in the league!!!" one fan said.
However, not everyone was in support of the WNBA voters' decision to give Hillmon the award, since she started 17 of the 44 regular-season games.
"I love how a player who played the second half of the season as a starter, and began to improve massively in the increased minutes that came with it, won a bench award over an actual bench player..." one fan posted.
"naz had a great season but it’s a lil weird to give this award to a player who hasn’t come off the bench since july," another fan said.
"She started almost half the season but you know what ok," a fan replied.
"Hiedeman snubbed," one fan said.
Regardless, Hillmon is walking away with the award, and it is challenging for anybody to argue against her impact during Atlanta's historic season.