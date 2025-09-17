WNBA Fans Show Concern After Brittney Griner's Performance in Dream-Fever Game 2
The Atlanta Dream took a commanding 1-0 series lead over the Indiana Fever to start their 2025 playoff run, but Tuesday night was a much different story. The Fever dominated the Dream in Indiana on Tuesday in Game 2, picking up a 77-60 win to tie the series 1-1.
Of course, both teams will now have a chance to move on to round two in a win-or-go-home setting in Atlanta on Thursday, but Game 2 was a concerning outing for the Dream.
Once again, Kelsey Mitchell led the way for Indiana, dropping 19 points on 4-8 shooting from deep, while the Dream did not have a player score more than 11, and had just two players score in double digits. Te-Hina PaoPao was the team's leading scorer while coming off the bench, and while she is a good player, that shows more how poorly Atlanta's stars performed.
On top of a poor performance from Atlanta's stars, their offseason addition of Brittney Griner has not lived up to the hype. Griner is a WNBA legend and future Hall of Famer, but she has yet to look like her normal MVP-caliber self in Atlanta.
Griner's struggles continue
Griner is having a career-worst statistical season in Atlanta, but she has still been productive at times. In Tuesday's game, Griner showed some glimpses, but overall did not perform up to expectations. In 16 minutes off the bench, Griner dropped seven points and two rebounds on 3-7 shooting from the field.
Of course, Tuesday's loss cannot be pinned on Griner, especially in an overall poor team performance, but fans were not happy with how the nine-time WNBA All-Star played.
"It’s tough seeing Brittney Griner washed up," one fan admitted.
"Brittney Griner gotta retire she’s literally washed on both ends," another fan harshly posted.
"Griner too big not to have a double double every time she even looks at a WNBA court," one fan said.
Griner is 34 years old and in her 12th season, so it is not much of a surprise that she is slowing down a bit. Of course, the Dream would have hoped to have Griner closer to her prime, but that is just not realistic.
"Britney Griner playing in a mop up role," one fan said. "How father times beats us all."
"I be wondering what Griner is doing sometimes. I really do. Can’t blame THAT on the refs. Just poor play," another fan posted.
Of course, it is not all on Griner's play, as many fans have credited Fever's Brianna Turner for playing exceptional defense on the future Hall of Fame center.
"Bri turner is not letting britney griner get any oxygen. Love It," one Fever fan said.
"bri turner’s defense on brittney griner has been absolutely fantastic," another fan replied.
"BRI TURNER LOCKING UP BRITNEY GRINER OKAY NOW," a fan said.
If the Dream want to make a legitimate championship push, they desperately need the best version of Brittney Griner possible, which she has shown is still there when given the right opportunity.