Aliyah Boston Addresses Caitlin Clark-Raven Johnson Fever Teammate Dynamic

The biggest story within the Indiana Fever fandom over the past few days is the team's decision to draft former South Carolina Gamecocks star guard Raven Johnson with the No. 10 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday.

While some are stoked about bringing Johnson on board (and rightfully so), the biggest narrative to stem from this move is Johnson's history of competing against Caitlin Clark in college, as these two went directly against each other in two critical NCAA Tournament games (with Clark winning one and Johnson winning the other).

There's clearly a sense of respect between them. But given how competitive both Clark and Johnson are, the wonder is whether their history and shared competitiveness might make for an interesting teammate dynamic.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball past South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston Shrugs Off Caitlin Clark-Raven Johnson History

Aliyah Boston has a unique perspective on this because she played with Johnson at South Carolina, lost to Clark in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, then became Clark's teammate with the Fever.

Boston and Candace Parker spoke about this entire dynamic during an April 15 episode of their "Post Moves" podcast.

After Boston spoke about how excited she is to be playing with Johnson again, Parker said, "Well I can't wait to hear about that first practice. It's going to be a little awkward—I mean, I know that Caitlin Clark and Raven have probably talked since then. But there's got to be a little, you know what I mean? Especially a defensive player like [Johnson], you're gonna come in, you're probably gonna be playing against the first unit... And so you're gonna be battling against [Clark] in practice."

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts her arm around forward Aliyah Boston (7) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Boston added, "I think it's funny, though, that you say that. Because even when Caitlin came, and that year when they beat us in the Final Four. It was actually kind of funny, because I was like, 'Wow. Am I really about to be teammates [with Clark?] And like, you dropped 40 [points] on our heads. That was really trifling. Like, you didn't have to do that.'

"But it's crazy, because we did actually talk about it. I feel like we had to talk about it. It was just one of those things that was like, 'Wow,'" Boston continued of her and Clark. "Like, no beef, obviously. It's so funny, the fans always have more beef than the players actually do. So it's always entertaining, you read all this stuff, and fans are hating on one person, hating on another. And then you're playing with that said person.

"And so I think it's going to be fine. Everyone has their thoughts, but when you come in, and you're in the gym and you're ready to hoop, that's literally all it is... It literally doesn't matter," she concluded.

Aliyah Boston talking about the Caitlin Clark and Raven Johnson teammate dynamic with the Fever



“I think it’s going to be fine… it literally doesn’t matter.”



🎥: @PostMovesShow pic.twitter.com/eyghgTlYbJ — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) April 15, 2026

Regardless of what the dynamic is like, at least Boston will be there to mediate between the two.