Aliyah Boston's Questionable Status Is Good Sign After Injury in Fever vs Storm

Indiana Fever star center Aliyah Boston suffered a knee injury during her team's game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. She's questionable to return as of right now, which is actually a good sign.

Boston was rolling to the paint at one point about halfway into the second quarter. She was then accidentally tripped by Storm rookie Flau'jae Johnson while trying to go after a bounce pass from Caitlin Clark, which caused Boston and Johnson to fall to the floor.

Boston landed hard on her knee and immediately began grabbing her right knee, clearly in a lot of pain. She remained on the ground for a few moments before ultimately getting helped to the Fever's locker room, where she remained for the rest of the first half.

Aliyah Boston appeared to suffer a leg injury during Fever-Storm. pic.twitter.com/EnROrOISdn — espnW (@espnW) July 29, 2026

Boston came back to the Fever's bench for the second half but hasn't checked into the game yet and is questionable to return.

It seems like Boston banged her knee on the court floor, which is a much better situation than if she had suffered a non-contact injury. Plus, the fact that she was questionable to return in the second half rather than being ruled out also bodes well, even if she doesn't check back into the game.

Fever coach Stephanie White will surely be asked about Boston's status after the game, with the hope being that White will convey that Boston just banged her knee up and suffered something like a contusion. If that's the case, the Fever star center shouldn't miss much time after Tuesday night.

Aliyah Boston's Leg Injury Earlier This Season

This isn't the first time Boston has dealt with an injury scare this season. She suffered a lower-leg injury during a Fever game against the Washington Mystics back in May, just a few games into the season.

The injury wasn't anything serious, and the Fever's training staff never disclosed exactly what had happened. She returned for the Fever's game against the Portland Fire five days later, which meant that she only game she missed was Indiana's game against the Seattle Storm in between those two contests.

It goes without saying that the Fever need Boston down the stretch, and the hope is that this seemingly banged up knee won't cause her to miss any extended action. In the meantime, the Fever are pulling away from the Storm on Tuesday, largely because Caitlin Clark is cooking, and is now over 30 points in the game.