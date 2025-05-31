3 Indiana Fever Bright Spots During Rough Stretch Without Caitlin Clark
There is no question the Indiana Fever are in a rough stretch. Not only has the team looked fairly hapless overall without Caitlin Clark in the lineup, but Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson also went down with injuries in Friday night's loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Still, despite the struggles, there have been some bright spots for the Fever during this storm—with three players in particular standing out in a way that bodes well for when the team is whole again, and has its superstar point guard back in the lineup.
1. Aliyah Boston
If Boston didn't get into foul trouble early, the Fever very well may have come away with the win against the Sun. Boston has proven to be the team's most capable playmaker in the absence of Clark, albeit from the post. The third-year player has seen her numbers jump across the board, averaging a career-high in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and field goal percentage. In fact, she was 8-10 from the floor while putting up 17, 5, and 8 in limited minutes against Connecticut. There's no doubt this is the best version of Boston the WNBA has ever seen.
2. Lexie Hull
Hull was inserted into the Fever starting lineup for a reason, and she has delivered. In addition to providing perimeter defense and energy, she appears to have improved on the offensive end as well. Hull is shooting well over 50% from the field and beyond the arc, both career bests. That while grabbing steals and drawing fouls on opposing players at a high rate. Hull has shown once again to be a piece Indiana can rely upon down the stretch, even amid this rough stretch.
3. DeWanna Bonner
After struggling to find her groove to begin the year, Bonner has started cooking in the last two contests. Her length, veteran savvy and scoring prowess have all been on display despite the losing streak. So much so that head coach Stephanie White may want to consider putting her back in the starting lineup. Swapping Bonner with Natasha Howard could be a prudent move, considering the former has looked more equipped to play alongside the team's stars, while the latter might thrive as a focal point off the bench.
Of course, it's hard to spin this current stretch as positive. However, some of the Fever's key players are showing they are ready to step up when things really matter. Now the team must get healthy and figure out its other lingering issues in order to be relevant for the above to come to fruition come playoff time.