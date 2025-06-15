Caitlin Clark’s Return Has Indiana Fever in Prime WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Position

Saturday the Indiana Fever faced off against an undefeated New York Liberty squad and pulled off a cinematic 102-88 upset over the defending champions. Caitlin Clark––who returned back to the court with the Fever from injury––led the charge coming away with a stunning 32 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds, placing the Fever at the top of the Eastern Conference standings in Commissioner’s Cup play—and into pole position to reach the in-season tournament’s championship.

The Indiana Fever sit at the top of the Commissioners Cup standings for the Eastern Conference after the dub over the Liberty pic.twitter.com/UqiNhQLqp1 — Rosalina Lee (@YoitsRosie) June 14, 2025

The Commissioner’s Cup is an annual in-season tournament––played between June 1-17 this season––where teams compete against each other within their respective conferences (playing every intra-conference team once) with the squad that achieves the best mark advancing to the championship game. The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is a $500,000 prize pool. On top of that, there is $120,000 in cryptocurrency in the prize pool, which includes $5,000 for each player in the championship game.

All Things Commissioner’s Cup 101 🏆



Check out everything you need to know about the tournament... how it works, what’s at stake, and how teams will battle it out to claim the cup!#WNBACommissionersCup presented @coinbase pic.twitter.com/A2NPWis7du — WNBA (@WNBA) June 1, 2025

While Indiana’s victory over New York currently has the Fever sitting at the top of the Cup standings, the path to the half a million dollar purse isn’t decided just yet. The Fever have one game left to play in the tournament against the Connecticut Sun, so they would have to snatch that.

“Played the Fever way. I love it. More of ‘em.” 🔥



walk off the court with the squad after our Commissioner’s Cup dub over the Liberty. pic.twitter.com/I30TajLK5u — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 14, 2025

But the Atlanta Dream are on their heels. They have two games to play––first against the Liberty, and then the Washington Mystics––and they must win them both. It’s safe to assume that after New York’s first loss of the season, they will be heading into their next matchup––against the Dream––with something to prove, so that could be a daunting task for the Dream.

The Liberty have the same 3-1 record in the Commissioner’s Cup as the Fever, but Indiana holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. A Fever loss to the Sun would be an upset for the Fever, and a Liberty loss to the Dream would also be an upset, so it appears that Indiana is the frontrunner in the Eastern Conference to head to the tournament’s championship game July 1.

That final showdown on July 1 will pit them against the top Western Conference team—likely the Minnesota Lynx or Seattle Storm, so all eyes will be on the Fever matchup with Connecticut—if they seal it, they’ll be heading to the final. Thus setting up a possible showdown between the MVP frontrunners in Clark and Napheesa Collier to decide the cup.

Recommended Reading: