Chloe Bibby Loss Highlights Fever Free Agency Need

When the Indiana Fever signed Chloe Bibby in July 2025, it provided a temporary fix to a glaring roster issue. With the Portland Fire selecting Bibby No. 12 overall in the 2026 WNBA expansion draft, that issue is prevalent once more.

A 6-foot-2 forward with a consistent three-point stroke, Bibby's ability to stretch the floor was a necessary addition to Indiana's frontcourt.

Chloe Bibby has been selected by the Portland Fire in the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft.



Thank you, Chloe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WrqhdxJtE5 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 3, 2026

"She just gives us a different look than any of our other post players," Fever coach Stephanie White said after Bibby's debut with the team on July 27.

Bibby shot 39.1 percent from beyond the arc in nine games with the Fever before a left knee injury ended her 2025 campaign on August 17. In 14 games between the Fever and Golden State Valkyries last season, the 27-year-old rookie shot 40.5 percent, averaging 3.0 attempts per game.

The Fever initially signed Bibby to a seven-day contract, but the Australian native quickly earned a standard contract after a promising audition. White raved about Bibby's fit on the roster, particularly because it allowed Indiana to create space on the offensive end without sacrificing size on the court.

"Sometimes you'll see us go small with Sophie and Lexie at the four," White explained in July. "With Chloe on our roster right now, we don't have to do that. She has really good size, and she has that same ability to stretch the floor."

The only other Fever forward who shot over 30 percent from distance in 2025 was DeWanna Bonner, who left the team after just nine games. Damiris Dantas was the next best three-point threat from last season's frontcourt, shooting 26.3 percent on 95 attempts.

Fever Must Prioritize Stretch Big in WNBA Free Agency

Sep 7, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) attempts a jump shot in front of Washington Mystics forward Emily Engstler (21) during the first quarter at CFG Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Fever have a couple of needs entering 2026, but adding a stretch four sits at the top of the list. As free agency approaches, addressing that hole is an obvious goal for Indiana.

A heavily condensed WNBA offseason could limit roster turnover this spring, but with the sheer number of players hitting the open market, Indiana should have the ability to bolster its frontcourt.

Michaela Onyenwere is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after shooting 33.2 percent from distance across five WNBA seasons, including back-to-back years above 35 percent in 2024 and 2025. The Chicago Sky forward is part of a deep free-agent pool ready to capitalize on the league's elevated salary cap.

Even a depth veteran addition like Emma Cannon -- set to enter her age-37 season -- could give the Fever a different look off the bench after shooting 38.9 percent on 36 three-point attempts in 2025 with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Without an outside addition, Dantas represents the most familiar option for the Fever, though an emboldened Aliyah Boston could change the calculus.

Boston made 6-of-29 three-point attempts (20.7 percent) in 2025, but the 2023 No. 1 overall pick showcased a more prominent three-point stroke in Unrivaled this winter, averaging 3.2 three-point attempts per game on 33.3 percent shooting.

Aliyah Boston is Unrivaled's 2026 DPOY



⭐️ 18.9 PPG

⭐️ 9.7 RPG

⭐️ 2.1 BPG



(via @Unrivaledwbb) pic.twitter.com/NJYuKgLcqW — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) February 28, 2026

Granted, 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 are different beasts. But even if Boston doesn't maintain a 30 percent clip in the WNBA, a modest uptick in three-point volume alone would give Indiana's offense another layer.

The Fever also need a backup point guard after a slew of backcourt injuries last season, though the 2026 WNBA Draft might provide the best option, as Ryan Ruocco hinted on The Robin Lundberg Show.

WNBA free agency kicks off soon, with the draft scheduled for April 13.